Lego model builder finalists to face off in competition at Legoland New York

The top 15 applicants competed yesterday, Aug. 7th, in a Brick Factor competition held at American Dream with LEGOLAND Discovery Center New Jersey. Their skills were put to the test with creative challenges and timed model builds in front of a panel of judges from LEGOLAND Resorts across the country.

After a day featuring builds that included interpretations of Atlas Statue at Rockefeller Center, galaxies and planets, knights, and contestants’ dreams, six finalists were selected to compete in the final Brick Factor at LEGOLAND New York on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Marquis Aquino – Central Valley, NY

Louis Flatt – Warren, PA

Leif Lindholm – Croton-on-Hudson, NY

John “Jack” Mohan – Port Jervis, NY

Asa Nelson – New Windsor, NY

Benjamin Wilkins – Byron, NY

The public is invited to watch the final round at LEGOLAND New York on Aug. 14. Join us as we crown the new Model Builder for the Park! The event can be experienced by purchasing a same day visit to the Park.

LEGOLAND New York Resort is searching for its next Model Builder to join its team, giving LEGO enthusiasts the chance to secure the ultimate dream job. This hands-on role will ultimately be responsible for more than 15,000 LEGO models made from more than 30 million bricks, showcasing their creativity and imagination on a full-time basis.