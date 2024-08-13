Celebrate in style: Introducing Gold Medal’s all-new cotton candy bag designs

Gold Medal Products Co., the leader in concession equipment and supplies, is thrilled to announce the launch of four fresh and innovative cotton candy bag designs. These bags, featuring enchanting and vibrant artwork, are designed to engage and delight customers of all ages.

The new collection includes:

Baby Unicorn Dragon Cotton Candy Bag: This eye-catching bag features a pink baby unicorn dragon munching on a cloud of cotton candy. The bright and colorful design is perfect for children’s parties, carnivals, or other fun events. Troll Cotton Candy Bag: Featuring a whimsical blue troll holding rainbow-colored balloons and cotton candy, this bag’s playful and bright design will spark joy and imagination in kids and adults alike. American Eagle Cotton Candy Bag: Celebrating America, this bag showcases a majestic red, white, and blue eagle with an American flag backdrop. Ideal for patriotic celebrations such as Fourth of July, Memorial Day, and Veterans Day. Zombie Cotton Candy Bag: Perfect for Halloween, this spooky bag depicts a mob of creepy zombies. Dark and eerie, it adds a frightfully fun touch to any fall event.

Each bag measures 12” x 18” and is made from high-quality, 1-mil thick clear plastic, ensuring that the cotton candy inside remains fresh and appealing. The bags are packaged in cases of 1,000 and come with twist ties for easy sealing.

Adam Browning, president of Gold Medal stated, “Our goal is to offer fun and innovative products that enhance the experience for both vendors and consumers. Whether you’re hosting a child’s birthday party, a patriotic celebration, or a spooky Halloween event, our new cotton candy bags will add an extra touch of magic and excitement.”