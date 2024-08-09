Eastern States Exposition welcomes Laramie Coffey as livestock program coordinator

Laramie Coffey, of Stillwater, Okla., has joined Eastern States Exposition’s Agriculture department as the organization’s Livestock Program Coordinator. Coffey is responsible for coordinating all competitive livestock events during The Big E and year-round shows; developing and maintaining strong working relationships with breed representatives, regional and national associations, and other agricultural fairs; as well as supporting livestock show facilitation, initiatives and educational programming.

Coffey obtained a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources from Oklahoma State University in May 2024. She graduated with a major in Agricultural Communications and minor in Agribusiness.

She has held livestock internship positions with several agricultural organizations, including Oklahoma Youth Expo, Cattlemen’s Congress and the New Mexico State Fair. In addition to those experiences, Coffey was a Youth Activities intern at the American Hereford Association, where she assisted the youth department in planning and executing summer activities for more than 800 junior members.

Prior to joining the Exposition’s fulltime staff, Coffey initially came on board as Livestock Program Assistant in a contractor role following her graduation. She most recently worked with the Oklahoma 4-H Foundation as a Communications Student Worker, preparing correspondence mailings, designing social media graphics tailored to the foundation, creating digital content, and assisting in creating and printing various marketing materials.

“I am thrilled to join the team at Eastern States Exposition as the Livestock Program Coordinator,” said Coffey. “With a background in livestock show management and valuable experience from previous internships, I am eager to apply my skills, deepen my knowledge of livestock shows in New England, and meet the dedicated exhibitors who make these events so special,” she added.

The Big E, produced by Eastern States Exposition, takes place Sept. 13-29 in West Springfield, Mass. The Big E is the seventh largest fair in North America and is recognized as the largest event on the East Coast by attendance numbers. Advance discount tickets are now available at TheBigE.com and select Rocky’s Ace Hardware locations. Visit the website for a full schedule of events and check out the fairtime excitement on social media.