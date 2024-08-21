GoPhoto announces strategic partnership with Ripley Entertainment and opens new U.S. office in Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — GoPhoto, a leader in innovative photo retail solutions, is pleased to announce the opening of its new U.S. office in partnership with Ripley Entertainment, one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing chains of amusement attractions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies, demonstrating their shared commitment to transforming the leisure and themed entertainment industry.

The new U.S. entity, jointly owned by GoPhoto and Ripley Entertainment, will be headquartered in Orlando, Florida—a renowned center for tourism and entertainment. This partnership unites GoPhoto’s state-of-the-art photo retail technology with Ripley Entertainment’s global reputation for delivering unforgettable experiences to audiences of all ages.

Daniel Duivestein, Founder and CEO of GoPhoto, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership and the launch of the U.S. office: “We are thrilled to join forces with Ripley’s to bring the next evolution in photo retail to the leisure and themed entertainment industry. This collaboration reflects our shared vision of enhancing guest experiences through cutting-edge technology.”

Ripley Entertainment, renowned for its diverse array of attractions—including Believe It or Not! Odditoriums, Ripley’s Aquariums, and interactive traveling shows—is eager to incorporate GoPhoto’s advanced technology across its venues. The collaboration aims to set a new industry standard by offering guests unparalleled photo experiences and cherished keepsakes.

“We are excited to support GoPhoto’s expansion into North America,” said Jim Pattison Jr., President of Ripley Entertainment Inc. “Having successfully implemented GoPhoto’s systems in our attractions worldwide, we are confident that their innovative approach will not only enhance our offerings but also elevate the overall standard of photo retail in the entertainment industry.”

As part of this strategic initiative, Daniel Duivestein will relocate to Orlando to oversee U.S. operations and drive the success of this venture. His leadership and deep industry expertise will be instrumental in unlocking the full potential of this partnership.