Grand Prix: Racing Champions: Europa-Park characters start video game adventure

MACK Magic and Tivola Games present ‘Ed & Edda: GRAND PRIX – Racing Champions’. The brand-new racing game is based on the upcoming feature film with the Europa-Park characters and will be released in summer 2025.

GRAND PRIX – Racing Champions brings the loveable Europa-Park characters and cinema stars Ed & Edda to video game format for the first time ever in a fast-paced, heart-warming adventure. Joined by the film’s cast of eclectic characters, players will race across a dozen stunning racetracks set in landmark European locations. From car tune-ups and upgrades to cosmetics, players will customize their racecars to their heart’s desire while mastering power-ups and unique driver abilities and playstyles.

GRAND PRIX – Racing Champions is based on the major motion picture GRAND PRIX OF EUROPE, a co-production by MACK Magic and Warner Bros. Film Productions Germany, and both are set to release in the summer of 2025. Warner Bros. Pictures Germany and Timeless Films are distributing the animation full feature worldwide. GRAND PRIX – Racing Champions launches on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam with language support for English, German and French.

Key Features of GRAND PRIX – Racing Champions:

Tear through exciting tracks in beautiful recreations of prestigious European landmarks

Choose from eight familiar characters, including Ed & Edda, Europa-Park’s historic characters

Unleash unique driver abilities, skillfully wield power-ups, and customize vehicles to ensure no two races feel the same

Long-term racecar modifications and unlockable progression tune-ups ‘drive’ replayability

2-4 player split-screen mode for local multiplayer invites family fun and lifelong memories

Michael Mack is Managing Partner of the Europa-Park Resort and operates the Mack family business in the 8th generation. As producer of the full feature states and founder of the entertainment company MACK Magic, he emphasizes the meaning and the long-term strategy in producing content and building up brands: “With Tivola and Jumpgate, we are excited to have strong partners who believe in our Ed & Edda storyworld by bringing the beloved characters to PCs and consoles worldwide. This will make the first feature film with the beloved Europa-Park mascots Ed & Edda more than just a movie: Together with the new associated family attraction 2025 at Europa-Park, the video game GRAND PRIX – Racing Champions and many other licensed products, it is the start of a unique transmedia project. We are convinced that we can build a long-term sustainable brand with content based around our characters.”