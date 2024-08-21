Andretti Indoor Karting & Games rides into Fort Worth this September

FORT WORTH, Texas — Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is racing into Fort Worth this September to open its fifth Texas and ninth nationwide location. On September 25, just two months after opening its Grand Prairie location, the renowned go-karting and gaming venue will bring adrenaline-pumping entertainment and family fun to Fort Worth.

“The decision to bring Andretti to Fort Worth was approved swiftly across the board. Filled with culture, history and community, Fort Worth embodies the values Andretti holds dear,” said Austen Schoensee, general manager of the new location. “Following the incredible success we’ve seen within the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, we look forward to building our presence and bringing even more entertainment to DFW.”

Located at 2701 Andretti Karting Drive, the venue offers nearly 100,000 square feet of unparalleled experiences for racers and gamers alike. At the heart of the facility are state-of-the-art professional racing simulators featuring panoramic screens with full-motion actuators, designed to replicate the sensation of professional racing.

To rev up the excitement, thrill-seekers can enter to win exclusive invites to sneak preview events by visiting andrettikarting.com/fortworth by Sunday, September 15. On opening day September 25, the first 50 guests ages 18 years and up will receive a free, limited-edition Andretti-logo YETI tumbler, and the first 50 children will receive a special surprise Andretti swag item. The first 100 guests on Saturday, September 28 will receive one free hour of arcade play for a future visit and will be entered into a raffle where ten guests will win free arcade play for a year. One lucky guest will also win a free birthday party, valued at up to $550!

In addition to the racing simulators, Andretti Fort Worth will feature a dynamic assortment of attractions including:

Multi-level track and high-speed electric Superkarts

100+ state-of-the-art arcade games

Two-story laser tag arena

Hologate and Hypergate VR

Spark Bowling

7D Xperience Motion Theatre

For those needing to refuel, guests can enjoy chef-curated American favorites along with local craft beer and specialty cocktails from the location’s full-service restaurant and bar.

“The best part about Andretti is that you can do so many things, under one roof, as a family,” professional race car driver Jarett Andretti said. “Every visit is an experience where you can explore and create fun together in multiple ways. Whether it be driving our iconic indoor karts or immersing yourself in 7D experiences, there’s something for every member of the family.”