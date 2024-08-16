Embed announces new sales and transformation growth appointments

SINGAPORE — Embed, the world’s FEC tech partner of choice for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries announces its new sales team appointments in the Americas and Europe.

“We proudly reveal the Embed Mavericks who will further champion sales and customer success to continue to provide the best of FEC tech solutions and reliability across our global operations,” says Renee Welsh, CEO at Embed. “We look forward to how this change will advance Embed further and enable, empower, and ease our customers’ business.”

Erika Nonis – Sales Account Manager, EMEA

After joining Embed in 2022 as a Sales and Account Manager and successfully managing accounts in Canada and northeastern US, Erika Nonis is the new EMEA Sales Account Manager. Armed with over five years of experience in operations and event management at Cineplex and The Rec Room, and coming from a long line of family entertainment legacy, Nonis will be based in Dubai, UAE to further Embed’s efforts at driving growth in the EMEA region:

“We are excited to have Erika Nonis lead the European market in her new role! Her proven track record and customer-centric approach make her the ideal professional to engage untapped market potential while managing Embed’s distribution partner, Bandai Namco,” shares Kash Ahmad, Global Head of Sales.

To advance its service and solutions further in the Americas, the Sales Account Managers Gabriel Wolman and Josh Adkins are set to expand on new territories and promote business growth.

Gabriel Wolman – Sales Account Manager, NASA

Working with Embed for almost five years, industry veteran Gabriel Wolman takes on the eastern seaboard, as well as Alaska, California, Hawaii, and Nevada. Previously, Wolman’s focus has been managing accounts and building relationships with customers and industry partners in the southeastern US.

Josh Adkins – Sales Account Manager, NASA

With 6 years of experience from his previous role as an Account Manager at Redemption Plus, Josh Adkins will utilise his extensive industry expertise to manage accounts across the Midwest, Great Lakes Region, and Canada.

Julie Lynch – Strategic Account Manager

After joining in 2022 and focusing on new business with customers in the western US, Julie Lynch brings over 20 years of experience in sales and account management of large Enterprise customers, working with tech and software companies like Lexmark and Sprint. Lynch has been promoted to Strategic Account Manager to manage relationships with the largest Embed customers in North America.

“Gabriel, Josh, and Julie provide a strong mix of technical and industry experience for our customers,” shares John Keys, Regional Sales Manager (NASA). “Our focus is to help our customers leverage the Embed system to increase profitability and reduce costs, ultimately driving transformational business growth. This is exactly what you get when you combine the exceptional Embed Sales & Strategic Accounts with the Success Squad™ and other operational teams.”

To complement these new roles in the Americas, the Transformation Growth team’s Embed Success Squad™ extends sales and customer support through payment processing analyses and maximising Embed cloud-based solutions like the Mobile Wallet, BOOKINGS, and STATS.

Comprised of Austen Ward (SaaS Squad Whisperer), Jed Hazlett (Success Ambassador), and Jeremy Dickamore (VP Global Payment Solutions), the Success Squad™ beefed up its line-up with the following members:

Joshua Chappell is promoted to Field Force Training Manager, with former Microsoft professional Tobie Line taking his former role as Field Force Trainer for Embed GoTrain™ – the FREE staff training Embed offers to drive guest usage and adoption of the Mobile Wallet to drive a 5x increase in average reload value.

is promoted to Field Force Training Manager, with former Microsoft professional taking his former role as Field Force Trainer for – the FREE staff training Embed offers to drive guest usage and adoption of the Mobile Wallet to drive a 5x increase in average reload value. Armed with extensive experience from Global Payments, Will Moser is the new Senior Payment Specialist, joining Dickamore as Payment Gateway Guru to provide complimentary cost-savings analysis on customers’ card payment processing to cut losses from hidden fees or merchant fees and see potential savings operators can get simply by changing their payment provider.

“With the latest expert additions to the Success Squad™, we are more equipped to layer value to the members of the Embed family of FECs,” says Sara Paz, CMO and Transformation Growth Officer. The Success Squad™ was introduced at IAAPA Expo Orlando 2023 – a dedicated team of experts and management consultants that help customers maximise the Embed system to drive transformational growth.