Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Arlington unveils historic expansion in 2025 

ARLINGTON, Texas — Hurricane Harbor Arlington, the largest water park in North Texas, is thrilled to announce its largest investment in park history with the debut of Splash Island and a variety of new guest amenities set for 2025. This expansion introduces a vibrant coastal-themed area featuring colorful slides and a multi-level interactive play structure, perfect for young guests. Children will have more activities to enjoy than ever before, while families can appreciate the updated dining options, family cabanas, and refurbished restrooms, enhancing the overall park experience.

Key Features of the Expansion:

Splash Island: This new 58,000 square foot area features a multi-level water play structure with over 110 water features, seven kid-friendly water slides, and various water gadgets. A 1,000 gallon Texas-sized tipping water bucket adds to the fun, soaking splash-seekers below.

This new 58,000 square foot area features a multi-level water play structure with over 110 water features, seven kid-friendly water slides, and various water gadgets. A 1,000 gallon Texas-sized tipping water bucket adds to the fun, soaking splash-seekers below. Kids Water Slide Area – Splash Island also includes seven additional water slides for smaller riders, including a mini-tornado water slide and a mini wave slide. The addition of Cowabunga , Jellyfish Twist (two slides), RipQurl , Shark Attack , Splashin’ Seal, and Stingray Racer brings the perfect number of drops and twists for little ones seeking a gentle thrill.

Splash Island also includes seven additional water slides for smaller riders, including a mini-tornado water slide and a mini wave slide. The addition of , (two slides), , , and brings the perfect number of drops and twists for little ones seeking a gentle thrill. A new Splash Pad featuring 24 water features.

featuring 24 water features. Enhanced Amenities: Guests can rent new family cabanas and oversized umbrellas for added shade and comfort. Junior guest-friendly furniture will also be available, and restrooms in the area will be refurbished.

Guests can rent new family cabanas and oversized umbrellas for added shade and comfort. Junior guest-friendly furniture will also be available, and restrooms in the area will be refurbished. Enhanced Dining Options: The signature restaurant will be renovated to enhance the culinary experience for guests, along with other revitalized dining features.

“This historic expansion at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor represents a whole new experience for families next year,” said Richard Douaihy, Park President of Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor. “We are transforming the water park with exciting new family attractions and enhanced comfort and dining options, making it the premier destination for family waterpark fun in North Texas. Plus, with a Gold and Prestige season pass, guests can enjoy unlimited access to both Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags Over Texas, offering unparalleled value in family entertainment.”