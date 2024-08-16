Celebrate Curley’s 50th Anniversary at Morey’s Piers!

WILDWOOD, N.J. — Morey’s Piers, a renowned amusement destination nestled in the heart of Wildwood, New Jersey, is thrilled to announce the celebration of Curley’s Fries’ 50th anniversary, marking five decades of delighting visitors with our iconic Curley’s Fries. To commemorate this special occasion, we invite the public to join us for Curley’s birthday party.

Curley’s birthday party will take place Friday, August 16th, from 12:30 PM until 2 PM at Joe’s Fish Co. Guests can enjoy cake and cookies and sing “Happy Birthday” to Curley himself. Bring your cameras for the chance to take a picture with Curley and his best pal Sunny. Indulge in some Curley’s Fries and sample our limited-edition sauces available throughout the summer.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of Curley’s 50th birthday celebration. Stop by Joe’s Fish Co., enjoy the festivities, indulge in our legendary fries, and take home a piece of history with our exclusive merchandise. We look forward to celebrating with you!