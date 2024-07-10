World’s Largest Duck waddles to Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe in Greensboro, North Carolina

The Carolina’s Favorite Water Park is going BIG in celebration of the park’s 40th birthday. The World’s Largest Rubber Duck is waddling over to Wet ‘n Wild for a quacking good time beginning Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 21.

Standing more than 61 feet tall, the Mama Duck has become an icon, making her way across the country to several cities including New York, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Austin. Now for the first time ever, Mama Duck and baby duck, Timmy, will make Greensboro North Carolina their home for three days in July.

Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe is celebrating its birthday all weekend long with big duck and baby duck meet and greets, exclusive birthday treats and more. Plus, visitors can EAT FREE when they purchase a meal deal ticket now.