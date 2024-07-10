Story Land introduces the park’s first ever Halloween event Happy Hauntings

GLEN, N.H. — Story Land, The Place Where Fantasy Lives, is unwrapping one more gift for its 70th Celebration Season as it introduces New Hampshire’s Best New Way to Halloween, Happy Hauntings. Extending the park’s season to its longest ever, the all-new Happy Hauntings event will begin on Saturday, October 5 through Sunday, October 27. The family-friendly Halloween event will offer rides, meet and greets with beloved story book characters, an interactive trick-or-treat trail, Halloween-themed shows and more.

“Our 70th anniversary is a season-long celebration that’s highlighted by events like our 70th Birthday Bash block party and the debut of our new Moo Lagoon water play area. Happy Hauntings will be the icing on the cake,” said Chris Kearsing, General Manager. “As our first Halloween event, it will be our final birthday gift to anyone visiting the White Mountains this fall, close out our longest season ever, and give parents a new way to make Halloween memories for their children.”

The park will be decked out in full Halloween decor and open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday in October as well as on Monday, October 14. Highlights will include:

Cinderella’s Pumpkin Patch invites kids to explore the patch, pick the perfect pumpkin and then artfully decorate it before heading to the Castle to show Cinderella herself;

invites kids to explore the patch, pick the perfect pumpkin and then artfully decorate it before heading to the Castle to show Cinderella herself; Fairy Tale Trick-or-Treat Trail offers all treats and no tricks as visitors make their way through the park’s Story Book area trick or treating with their favorite story book characters including the Old Woman in the Shoe, Little Red Riding Hood and more; and

offers all treats and no tricks as visitors make their way through the park’s Story Book area trick or treating with their favorite story book characters including the Old Woman in the Shoe, Little Red Riding Hood and more; and Halloween Shows feature a Halloween spin and villains taking over each show, guests can catch performances at select times throughout the day at Loopy Lab Theater and can end their day with an evil spin on a beloved show.

Happy Hauntings will also include Halloween décor throughout Story Land, a hay maze, costume character bubble dance party, rotating family activities like Scary-oke and more. Select rides will also be open throughout the event including the Polar Coaster, Antique Cars, Huff & Puff Whistle Railroad, Great Balloon Chase and many more.

Story Land’s longest season ever with the addition of it’s first-ever Halloween event, Happy Hauntings completes the park’s massive 70th Celebration Season. Coming off the heels of the addition of the park’s largest capital investment in its seven-decade history, Moo Lagoon, Story Land continues to invest in the park and improve the guest experience with an extended season, all-new events, a brand-new water play area and more.