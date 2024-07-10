Splish Splash kicks off new Winter Wonderland event

It’s never too early to celebrate the holidays especially in the summer at New York’s Largest Water Park. Splish Splash Water Park will have a new special event called Winter Wonderland. The family-friendly event kicks off July 15 through July 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Winter Wonderland will have a DJ, giveaways, exclusive meet and greets with Peppermint Pixie, Santa, a Snow Fairy, a giant Polar Bear and Reindeer. There will be entertainment for kids of all ages from Candy Cane limbo, Freeze Dance, Jingle Juggle lessons and more. Winter Wonderland will feature festive limited-time food offerings, such as Candy Cane Dippin’ Dots and ICEE flavors including Santa Lemonade, Menorah Mango, Christmas Cherry, and Wintery Watermelon.

The park is encouraging guests who visit the park on July 17 and 19 to donate an unwrapped toy or make a monetary donation ($25 or more) and have a chance to spin a wheel to receive Splish Splash swag and even a free admission ticket to be used on a future date.

The park is partnering with Family & Children’s Association (FCA) to help their Adopt-a-Family campaign, which helps to brighten the holiday season for many Long Islanders in need. The campaign connects families who request support with donors who provide Holiday Cheer. In 2023, along with their generous sponsors, FCA helped over 950 local friends and families.

“As we celebrate our 140th anniversary, we are thrilled to partner with Splish Splash for their Winter Wonderland event.” – Paige O’Brien, Chief Development Officer & Vice President of Strategic Advancement at FCA.

Guests can save over 30% on tickets during the park’s Weekday Flash Sale from July 15-26 to visit the event.