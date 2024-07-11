Galaxy Bowling switches up with Intercard for arcade refresh

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Intercard has installed its latest cashless technology at Galaxy Bowling and Entertainment Center in Richmond, Kentucky. The 32-lane center recently refreshed its 50-game arcade with 30 new games and replaced an older cashless system embedded by another manufacturer.

The Intercard system is fully integrated with Galaxy Bowling’s Brunswick Sync scoring and management system, allowing customers to buy game cards when they check in for bowling. It also runs Intercard’s latest PlusXL software, which allows easy customization of the touch screen on the arcade’s iTeller kiosk.

The center says it has the largest arcade in Richmond. Intercard’s Saul Scribner did the installation on-site in May 2024.