Electric Playhouse earns prestigious 2024 “Travelers’ Choice” Award by Tripadvisor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Electric Playhouse, the social gaming destination featuring dozens of motion-activated experiences, announces its Albuquerque, New Mexico, location has been recognized as a Tripadvisor 2024 “Travelers’ Choice” Award recipient. Brilliantly merging the digital and physical worlds into one, the destination fosters human connection and gets visitors of all ages and interests moving through active play and healthy movement.

Each year, Tripadvisor celebrates travelers’ favorite businesses worldwide based on reviews and ratings collected over the past 12 months. Electric Playhouse’s stellar reviews earned it a spot in the top 10% of things to do globally, a testament to its commitment to excellence and visitor satisfaction.

Due to its ongoing success and increased demand for social gaming experiences for guests of all ages, Electric Playhouse recently opened a second location on the Las Vegas Strip. The new destination features all the notable and engaging motion-activated games the Albuquerque location is known for.

“This award celebrates our team’s passion and innovation in crafting a space where play, exploration and imagination come to life,” said Brandon Garrett, chief executive officer and co-founder, Electric Playhouse. “We are thrilled to be in the top 10% of things to do globally and look forward to welcoming even more adventurers to our new location on the Las Vegas Strip, where the magic of Electric Playhouse continues to evolve.”