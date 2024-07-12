“Insidious: The Further” brings a terrifying realm of darkness to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in an all-new haunted house

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. and ORLANDO, Fla. — This fall, Halloween Horror Nights guests will travel deeper into the paranormal dimension of tortured souls and demonic entities when they enter “Insidious: The Further,” an all-new haunted house inspired by the successful Insidious film franchise. The terrifying journey through the darkness is set to begin Friday, August 30 at Universal Orlando Resort and Thursday, September 5 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Produced by Blumhouse Productions in association with Sony Pictures, Insidious tells the disturbing story of the Lamberts, a family haunted by evil supernatural forces after their son slips into an inexplicable comatose state after becoming possessed by a demonic entity. In the all-new Halloween Horror Nights haunted house, guests will follow in the footsteps of the Lamberts, encountering familiar settings and scares as they are transported directly into “The Further” – the ethereal place where ghosts and demons lurk. And just like in the films, guests will quickly learn that the paranormal creatures are here to stay…

Guests’ journey into “Insidious: The Further” begins as they step through the iconic red door, where many of the tormented spirits and demons from the franchise await – determined to ensnare humans and steal their souls. Fans will come face-to-face with The Red-Faced Demon, who will attempt to lure them into his lair; the grim KeyFace, hoping to lock his victims in this dark dimension; the ghastly and dangerous Bride in Black; and the vengeful spirit of the Man Who Can’t Breathe. As guests make their way through the haunted house, they’ll go from red door to red door – traveling deeper into a dark and timeless astral world where they must evade this collection of sinister creatures at every spine-chilling turn, or their souls will be trapped here…forever.

All event tickets for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood are now available for purchase.

At Universal Orlando Resort, the popular Frequent Fear and Rush of Fear Passes are now on sale, allowing guests to enjoy more horror with access to the event on multiple nights. Fans can also get an early start by adding the Scream Early ticket to their Halloween Horror Nights ticket, which gives them access to Universal Studios Florida between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to face the thrills of the theme park before braving the chills of Halloween Horror Nights. Single-night tickets and event upgrades like Express Pass, R.I.P. Tour and the daytime Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour are also available. Universal Orlando Annual Passholders can also take advantage of exclusive discounts on single-night tickets on August 30 and 31, and select nights in September. Tickets for Universal Orlando’s first-ever Premium Scream Night on Thursday, August 29 – an unprecedented, limited-capacity event that gives fans access to everything they love about Halloween Horror Nights before the event officially opens – are also now available. More information about all Universal Orlando’s current Halloween Horror Nights vacation packages, offers and entitlements can be found at www.universalorlando.com/halloween.

A variety of Halloween Horror Nights ticket options for Universal Studios Hollywood are also now available, including General Admission, Universal Express, After 2 P.M. Day/Night, the Early Access Ticket,which provides access to select haunted houses beginning at 5:30 p.m. (subject to change), in advance of the scheduled 7:00 p.m. event opening time, the premium R.I.P. Tour and popular passes, Frequent Fear and Ultimate Fear, which enable guests to experience the scares again and again. Click here to purchase tickets and for Terms and Conditions.

Fans can get a jump-start on their Halloween Horror Nights gear with an all-new merchandise collection available for purchase now at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, as well as online at http://shop.universalorlando.com. New items include a t-shirt and candle inspired by the all-original “Insidious: The Further” haunted house.