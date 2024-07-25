Ralph S. Alberts Co., Inc. receives certification to ISO 9001:2015 standards

Performance Review Institute (PRI) Registrar recognizes Ralph S. Alberts Co., Inc. for having met the stringent requirements of ISO 9001:2015 international standards, their ongoing commitment to satisfying stakeholders, and their dedication to continual improvement of their management system.

Ralph S. Alberts Co., Inc. announces that it has received certification to ISO 9001:2015 Standards.

“As a company, we value Excellence, Innovation, and Integrity as a means of delivering the best products to our customers in the best time. Becoming certified to the ISO 9001:2015 standards is a result of the commitment of our entire team to these values,” said Seth Alberts, President and CEO – Ralph S. Alberts Co., Inc. “We are proud to receive this certification and will continue to exceed quality standards for our customers.“

“Ralph S. Alberts Co., Inc. has demonstrated its commitment to world class quality management by implementing and becoming certified to the ISO 9001:2015 standard. They have joined an elite number of organizations worldwide who have achieved certification to this globally recognized quality standard,” said Randy Daugharthy, Vice President – Registrar at the Performance Review Institute Registrar. “PRI Registrar is proud to partner with Ralph S. Alberts Co., Inc. in this accomplishment and look forward to continued support of their objective of quality excellence.”

The Ralph S. Alberts Co., located in Montoursville, PA, is registered as a Single Site management system, demonstrated in conformance with ISO 9001:2015 international standards. Their Scope of Registration includes: Manufacturer of custom products that specializes in tooling fabrication and various production methods including injection molding, hand casting, polyurethane foam molding, EVA injection molding, and fiberglass reinforced plastics.