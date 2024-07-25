The ‘Ghost Castle’ returns to Europa-Park with a new theming as ‘Castello dei Medici’

Things get spooky once more! The ‘Ghost Castle’ in Germany’s largest theme park, a true classic in the Italian themed area, is finally opening its doors again! The popular family attraction, which first opened in 1982, has not lost its charm, but has been completely redesigned.

Ann-Kathrin Mack, Partner at Europa-Park and responsible for MACK Solutions: ‘Many of us, including myself, loved the Ghost Castle when we were young and we want future generations to be able to experience this joy too. The new theming ensures that the ride is exciting but not too scary, but it can still be a little test of courage – just like it have been in the past.’’

Visitors are transported through the palace in small gondolas as ghostly voices can be heard and eerie figures can be seen everywhere. They can look forward to familiar scenes as well as new spooky fun. In addition, Lorenzo is now up to mischief, his story based on the historical figure of the early Italian Renaissance ‘Lorenzo de’ Medici’.

The attraction tells the story of the rise of Lorenzo, which comes to an abruptly stop thanks to the treacherous Pazzi family. Lorenzo is after revenge and comes into possession of an old stone tablet with strange symbols and meaningful writings. The text, written in an unknown Latin language, promises eternal life to anyone who follows its instructions. Lorenzo dedicates his entire life to pursuing this plan. During the four-minute dark ride, guests find out what he experiences and whether he will ultimately manage to escape death. MACK Solutions is responsible for the storytelling, which features impressive special effects, projections and illustrations.