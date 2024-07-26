All-female classic Universal Monsters headline all-original Halloween Horror Nights haunted house, “Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines,” at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. and ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights debuts the all-original haunted house, “Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines,” headlined by an all-female assemblage of classic Universal Monsters – The Bride of Frankenstein, Dracula’s Daughter, She-Wolf of London and the undead, mummified Egyptian princess Anck-Su-Namun–beginning Friday, August 30 at Universal Orlando Resort and on Thursday, September 5 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The “Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines” haunted houses will introduce guests to an all-new terrifying storyline, as they find themselves in the center of the ultimate battle between two unexpected alliances of classic female Universal Monsters. Fans will encounter Saskia Van Helsing, a new fearless huntress and daughter of revered Abraham Van Helsing – who killed Count Dracula by driving a stake through his heart and destroying his reign of terror. Saskia now faces Dracula’s daughter, Countess Marya, who arose from the dead to seek revenge for her father and destroy the Van Helsing bloodline. With a mission to kill, Dracula’s daughter, from 1936’s Dracula’s Daughter, forms a deadly alliance with the She-Wolf, inspired by the 1946 film She-Wolf of London, and Anck-Su-Namun, from the 1932 film The Mummy – only to be intercepted by Saskia and an unlikely ally, The Bride of Frankenstein. The terrifying adventure will take guests on a journey between the hunted and the hunters in a life and death battle with only one bloodline left to survive.

As the movie studio that invented the horror film genre, this haunted house at Universal Studios Hollywood will have even more relevance as it will reside within legendary Sound Stage 12 on the studio back lot, the original filming location for such Universal horror movies as Dracula (1931), Frankenstein (1931) and The Bride of Frankenstein (1935), among others revered classic and contemporary films.

The return of the Universal Classic Monsters haunted house also reunites GRAMMY® Award-winning musician SLASH with Universal Studios Hollywood in a collaboration that spans six seasons of Halloween Horror Nights. Once again, SLASH will compose an original score for this all-new haunted house, and the score will be featured along with his past original compositions on a limited-edition vinyl album that will be sold at Universal Studios Hollywood throughout the run of the event.

At Universal Orlando Resort, Emmy®-nominated composer Sara Barone will create an original score for this all-new haunted house to elevate the experience for guests. She recently served as composer for BBC’s “Planet Earth III,” along with Hans Zimmer and Jacob Shea, and Amazon’s “Silver and the Book of Dreams.” Barone currently participates in the Universal Composers Initiative. Led by the Studio’s Film Music team and Universal Talent Development & Inclusion, this two-year program provides composers with unparalleled access to the studio process, in addition to exclusive scoring opportunities such as this year’s Halloween Horror Nights.

A variety of Halloween Horror Nights ticket options for Universal Studios Hollywood are now available, including General Admission with savings up to $40 on select nights when purchased online, Universal Express, After 2 P.M. Day/Night, the Early Access Ticket,which provides access to select haunted houses beginning at 5:30 p.m. (subject to change), in advance of the scheduled 7:00 p.m. event opening time, the premium R.I.P. Tour and popular passes, Frequent Fear Pass and Ultimate Fear Pass, which enable guests to experience the scares again and again.