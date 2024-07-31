Oktoberfest at Adventureland Resort celebrates its 10th anniversary this September  

ALTOONA, Iowa — Raise a stein because one of Iowa’s most beloved fall traditions is back for its 10th season. Adventureland Resort is set to host its annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 14 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. This year’s event is extra special as it coincides with Adventureland’s ongoing 50th celebration, making it a day guests from Iowa and beyond won’t want to miss.

Oktoberfest at Adventureland is where adults get to be kids again, without any kids, enjoying a day filled with exhilarating rides, live music, delicious food and, of course, plenty of beer. This event is strictly 21-plus, ensuring an unforgettable experience tailored just for adults. Guests will be required to present a valid ID to join in the fun.

Event Highlights:

Live Music (Main Stage):

Noon – Not Quite Brothers

3p.m. – The Little Mermen

7p.m. – Pork Tornadoes

Adventureland will be buzzing with a variety of other live music throughout the park, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere. But it is more than just the music, there will be live entertainment, games, contests and Adventureland’s world-class rides.

Authentic German Food: The park will offer mouth-watering German foods that will transport foodies straight to Bavaria.

Games: Guests can participate in fun and competitive games designed to entertain and engage.

Contests: Kids at heart can challenge their friends in thrilling contests including eating and stein hoisting.

Madhouse Wresting: An all-new wrestling show will take place during the event at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Adult Beverages: Dozens of beers will be on tap in true Oktoberfest fashion.

Launched in 2015 as a small event in the Alpine Village section of the park, Oktoberfest quickly grew into one of the most beloved traditions in the state. The one-day event continued to expand each year, eventually including the entire park. Combined with all the fun of Adventureland’s 50th celebration, this year’s event will honor the favorite parts of Oktoberfest over the last decade.

Tickets for Oktoberfest are now on sale for as low as $39.99, for a limited time only. Silver, Gold and Platinum Season Passholders can get in free.