New Sacoa installation at a Pinstack facility

Sacoa is proud to announce the grand opening of Pinstack’s newest location in San Antonio, Texas, marking the sixth installation of their cutting-edge technology with the esteemed entertainment franchise. This expansive, 53,000-square-foot venue features state-of-the-art bowling lanes, massive arcade, a high ropes course, led-lit rock-climbing wall, immersive laser tag arena, bumper cars and more. Setting it apart further, Pinstack offers a Modern American menu on the lanes, in the restaurant and on the climate-controlled patio.

Brian Cohen, Vice-President of Operations at Entertainment Properties Group, Inc., said about Sacoa “Sacoa has been a valued partner since we opened our first PINSTACK location in 2015 and continues to evolve their product over time to better serve our guests and elevate the amusement experience.”

Pinstack’s continued trust in Sacoa is made evident through their choice to yet again incorporate several of their latest innovations, including the Spark Reader, K4 Kiosk, and advanced POS and redemption systems. This collaboration underscores Pinstack’s continued confidence in Sacoa’s products and services.

“Sacoa’s ongoing partnership with Pinstack highlights our commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment solutions and look forward to many more successful projects together” said Sebastian Mochkovsky, CEO of Sacoa USA.