Celebrate International Lifeguard Appreciation Day at Lake Compounce

Join us on July 31 as we honor our water park heroes who keep Lake Compounce safe and fun. Our lifeguards are not only dedicated but also trained and certified by Ellis & Associates, the global leader in integrated lifeguard training and aquatic risk management. Each of our lifeguards undergoes a rigorous minimum of 26 hours of training to ensure they are fully prepared before their first day on the job.

We invite guests to celebrate our lifeguards in Crocodile Cove, Connecticut’s largest water park. Activities include:

Sign the Lifeguard Appreciation Banner : Show your support and receive a limited-edition Kyle croc charm, while supplies last

: Show your support and receive a limited-edition Kyle croc charm, while supplies last Water Safety Tips : Learn valuable safety information to keep your family safe in the water

: Learn valuable safety information to keep your family safe in the water Meet & Greet with Wildcat : Spend time with our friendly mascot

: Spend time with our friendly mascot Special Treats at the Sweet Shoppe: Enjoy delicious goodies dedicated to our lifeguards

Don’t miss out on the fun—save over 45% on tickets when you buy online! With only 26 days left to enjoy Crocodile Cove Water Park this season, the countdown is on. The park is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.