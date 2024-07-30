Barbara Knoebel Memorial Golf Tournament raises nearly $7,500 for the PAPA Scholarship Fund

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The Barbara Knoebel Memorial Golf Tournament was held on July 22 as part of the Annual PAPA Summer Meeting at Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, PA. This year’s event received unprecedented support from the amusement industry, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, and several local businesses in the Lehigh Valley, raising nearly $7,500 for the PAPA Scholarship Fund.

The 74 registered golfers played a round of golf at The Club at Twin Lakes in Allentown, PA, and were treated to a beautiful day of golf, lunch, and presentation of the newly created, coaster-themed, Barbara Knoebel Memorial Golf Tournament Champions Trophy. The unique trophy was created by Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters Inc. Graphic Artist and Paint Shop Supervisor Brad Little.

Golf Chairman, Pete Barto (PB Amusement, LLC), attributed the substantial growth of this year’s golf tournament to the incredible support of Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, volunteers, and a fun-for-all atmosphere that welcomes golfers, and non-golfers, to enjoy a great day of networking and camaraderie.

Barto said, “We have really focused on promoting this event as a fun industry event. We are not looking for golf ringers, or players that take the game too seriously. We just want friends that enjoy spending time with each other to have a fun social event that raises money for a great cause.”

A number of PAPA members (and non-members) were introduced to the game of golf for the very first time at this tournament. The 4-person team scramble format allowed golfers of all skill sets (even for those that only play once a year, in this event) to have fun and contribute to their team’s success. The tournament featured a $10,000 Hole-in-One Contest, $5,000 Putting Contest, and numerous other on-course fun activities like the “Wheel of Destiny” and “Plink-n-Swing”.

Team Hersheypark (Jeremy Underkoffler, Robert Gordon, Jason Roth, and Brad Kirkham) claimed victory for the 2nd year in a row with a score of 10 under par, squeaking out a two-stroke victory over past champions, The Killer B’s (Bradford Doolittle, Melissa Bamford, Brian Knoebel, and Pete Barto). Reports have already surfaced that the Barabara Knoebel Memorial Golf Tournament Champions Trophy will be proudly on display for the year in Hersheypark’s Boardroom.

In addition to the record-breaking attendance, and contribution to the scholarship fund, the tournament featured 17 sponsors and multiple individuals making personal donations. Platinum Level Sponsor, S&S Worldwide, and Gold Level Sponsor, Sordoni Construction Services, Inc., were kind enough to cover the cost of food and beverages for the tournament. “Without their support, the quality of this type of tournament would not have been possible”, Barto said.

Silver Sponsors for the event were The Killer Bs, Zamperla, Gateway Ticketing, Fitzpatrick, Lentz & Bubba, P.C., Barry Isett & Associates. Bronze Sponsors and Supporters of the event were Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Premier Rides, Lehigh Valley Iron Birds, Haas Wilkerson Insurance, Atlantic Culinary Environments, Inc., Four Points Sheraton Allentown Lehigh Valley, Sally Dark Rides, Discover Lehigh Valley, Cetronia Ambulance Corps, Monica Hodges, Jim Hennessey, and Representative Ryan MacKenzie. Illumination Brewing (Funk Brewing) also generously donated to the event.

The PAPA Barbara Knoebel Memorial Scholarship Fund awards numerous cash scholarships to well-deserving employees of PAPA member attractions. The scholarship application asks applicants to submit a 300-word essay that delineates their experience and accomplishments while employed in the amusement industry, and to share how that experience has assisted them with their personal and career goals. The deadline for Pennsylvania Park Employees to submit 2024 scholarship applications is August 30, 2024. Interested applicants are encouraged to contact their Human Resources Department for applications.

Plans are already being made for next year’s golf event to build on the success of this year. PAPA members are encouraged to schedule their travel plans to build in time to play in this great event next year.