Hawaiian Falls offers $10 tickets for school supply donations August 5th– 9th

MANSFIELD, Texas — Hawaiian Falls Mansfield and Roanoke waterparks will be hosting Back-to-School supply drives Monday, August 5 – Friday, August 9. In exchange for school supplies from a curated list, guests can purchase a $10 daily admission ticket (regularly $35.99 for guests over 48-inches tall and $25.99 for guests under 48 inches.) Kids two and under are always free.

Hawaiian Falls Roanoke’s drive will benefit the Grapevine Relief and Community Exchange (GRACE.)

Sponsored by Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, Hawaiian Falls Mansfield will accept school supplies for the Mansfield ISD Clothes Closet.

“We love summer and certainly are in no hurry for it to end,” said Ron McKenzie, Hawaiian Falls Marketing Director. “But heading back to school is also a really fun time for kids. However, it can be stressful to parents who may not be financially able to buy new school supplies for their children. We want to help make sure every kid has the right supplies to succeed academically. Help us support our local schools and we’ll give you a great deal so you can close out summer with your family!”

Hawaiian Falls will accept school supplies at the front gate of either park. To receive the $10 ticket, good for one Day Pass for an Adult or Child, donate a minimum of five (5) of the following items for each discounted ticket:

Backpacks

One-inch 3-ring binders

Block erasers

Scientific calculators

Colored pencils

Composition books

Construction paper (9×12, 100 count or less)

24-count crayons

8-tab dividers

Folders (with pockets and brads)

Glue bottles

Highlighters

Index cards (100-count)

Manila paper (9×12, 100-count or less)

Markers (10-count)

Notebook paper (wide-ruled, 100-count)

Pencil pouches

Pencil sharpeners

Rulers

Safety scissors

1-subject spiral notebooks (wide-ruled)

Watercolors

GRACE was organized in 1987 as a response to the growing need for emergency assistance services in far northeast Tarrant County, an area almost 20 miles from state, county and other major resources at that time. Local churches responded to community needs with a plan for distributing available resources through Grapevine’s Ministerial Alliance.



The Mansfield ISD Clothes Closet has been in operation for almost 23 years, opening in the fall of 1999. The Clothes Closet is run 100% by volunteers and managed by the Mansfield ISD Council of PTAs. The Clothes Closet is a means of support to many of the students and families of Mansfield ISD by providing items for free to the qualifying students of Mansfield ISD. They also provide volunteer hours for the students of MISD and opportunities for the students to learn life skills.