Let’s jump in! Hasbro to host Peppa Pig Dance Party campaign with Amazon

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Hasbro, a leading toy and game company, in collaboration with Amazon, today announced Peppa’s Dance Party, a global campaign to celebrate PEPPA PIG’s 20th anniversary and the Queen of Preschool’s new hit single – the Piggle Wiggle!

Encouraging confidence and igniting playfulness, Peppa’s Dance Party will deliver engaging in-person and virtual play experiences for preschoolers and their families across the globe. For a limited time starting this August, consumers can join live events hosted at Merlin Entertainments’ attractions PEPPA PIG World of Plays in Chicago, Dallas and Michigan and PEPPA PIG Parks in Florida, U.S. and Günzburg, Germany, along with PEPPA PIG attractions at Butlin’s Resorts in the U.K. Visit local websites for dates and times.

Peppa’s Dance Party in-person events will feature a live show encouraging kids and families to get up and get dancing to Peppa’s latest single – the Piggle Wiggle – available to listen on Amazon Music, as well as party games, interactive dress up activities and exclusive products. Fans can also expect appearances from their favourite PEPPA PIG characters!

“For 20 years, PEPPA PIG has been a staple in children’s entertainment across the globe. As we honor the legacy of Peppa on this milestone anniversary, we are proud to team up with Amazon to continue fostering love for learning and play through our iconic character,” said Matt Proulx, Senior Vice President of Global Experiences, Partnerships and Music at Hasbro. “Through Hasbro’s engaging live events and Amazon’s powerful reach in delivering entertaining, educational and wildly fun branded

experiences for children and families everywhere, Peppa’s Dance Party is sure to be one to remember.”

To extend the excitement to audiences worldwide and build upon PEPPA PIG content available digitally on Amazon Kids+, a brand-new Alexa Skill for Peppa’s Dance Party will launch this August to teach children how to do the Piggle Wiggle dance and more. Customers can access this exclusive content directly through the brand-new Alexa skill or by saying, “Alexa, open Peppa’s Dance Party.” A premium version of the new Peppa’s Dance Party Alexa Skill is available with the Amazon Kids+ subscription unlocking fun musical party games with Peppa.

Special products are also available, including the Amazon-exclusive Peppa’s Dance Party Playset, plus brand-new Dancing Muddy Puddles Peppa, Sing With Me Peppa, Peppa Baking range, an array of themed books and partywear for the whole family.

Additionally, fans can continue to enjoy existing PEPPA PIG content, including episodes from the show and free versions of the World of PEPPA PIG and LEGO DUPLO PEPPA PIG apps which will be added later this August, all available on Amazon Kids+.

“We’re excited to partner with Hasbro to celebrate PEPPA PIG’s 20th anniversary,” said Monte Babington, Global Head of Content Amazon Kids+, “Kids love Peppa, and we’re thrilled to bring more of her trademark sense of humor to Amazon Kids+, where they can enjoy thousands of age-appropriate videos, books, and games. We can’t wait for families to join in the dance party celebration, creating special memories with Peppa and Amazon Kids+.”