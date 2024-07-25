Okana Resort & Indoor Waterpark welcomes new hires, forms executive committee

OKLAHOMA CITY — OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark (OKANA) announces the hiring of nine new leadership team members for the $400 million project along the Oklahoma River near downtown Oklahoma City. These new leadership team hires will join OKANA’s Managing Director, Ken Leone, on the resort’s newly created executive committee.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to growth and excellence, we have strategically expanded our team with individuals who possess diverse skill sets and share a passion for our values,” said Ken Leone, OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark managing director. “There are a significant number of pre-opening and operational milestones to hit when opening a resort property of the scale and size of OKANA. This executive committee will be laser focused on those milestones for each of their departments to ensure we deliver unmatched experiences for our guests.”

The ten-person executive committee brings more than 124 years of hospitality industry experience and will be headed by Leone.

Ken Leone, Managing Director:

Leone most recently served as Chief Operating Officer for SafeHarbor Development Group, developing and operating several Margaritaville resorts in Tennessee. Previously, he held executive roles with Delaware North and Larkspur Hotels & Restaurants, earning numerous awards including General Manager of the Year.

Erling Acosta, Resort General Manager:

Acosta has more than two decades of hospitality experience with a proven track record in driving guest satisfaction, enhancing operational efficiencies, and fostering team development. His previous role was as Resort Assistant General Manager for Kalahari Resorts and Conventions where he oversaw all operation and administrative functions of the resort.

Genaro Blanco, Director of Revenue Management:

Blanco brings more than a decade of hospitality experience, previously serving as the Regional Director of Revenue Management at Karisma Hotels and Resorts. He has led successful initiatives on execution, and measurement of strategies and tactics designed to maximize revenue, market share, and profitability at notable brands throughout the U.S. and Caribbean such as Nickelodeon, El Dorado, Melia, and Iberostar.

Michael Drayton, Director of Strategy & Analytics:

Drayton previously served as the Director of Customer Experience for Parks Mfg. LLC. Prior to that, he served as manager for the Financial & Operational Analytics teams at Sonic Corp. and the Chickasaw Nation’s Department of Commerce. He has more than a decade of experience in financial planning, data analytics, strategic planning, revenue optimization, and market research, and has implemented initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and departmental collaboration in his previous roles.

Scott Goldberg, Director of Food & Beverage:

Goldberg is a forward-thinking executive leader with a comprehensive background in all aspects of food and beverage operations. He is skilled in planning, coordinating, and executing initiatives in high volume environments. Goldberg joins OKANA from Boyd Gaming in Missouri where he led the team responsible for all food and beverage operations for a large casino resort and spa.

Sabra Millage, Director of Finance:

Millage has extensive experience in financial management, reporting, and team leadership, with a proven track record of improving profitability and ensuring compliance in the hospitality industry. Recognized for her ability to enhance productivity and streamline processes, Millage has received multiple awards for profit and revenue growth.

Talya Regan, Senior Director of Marketing:

Regan has more than a decade of strategic planning, marketing, and public relations experience in the hospitality industry. She joins OKANA from Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark and will be focused on implementing innovative strategies to drive resort growth through a fully integrated marketing strategy and public relations efforts.

Juan Ruiz, Director of Engineering:

Ruiz has more than two decades, with 23 years with Marriot International, of experience in facilities maintenance and operations, and has led engineering teams at Swexan Hotel, JW Marriott Houston, and Hyatt Richardson North Dallas. He excels in managing maintenance operations, complex equipment repairs, budgeting, and energy conservation.

Sonia Saenz, Director of Human Resources:

Saenz brings extensive national and international recruitment, employer branding, and community relations experience. Bilingual in Spanish, she has held key HR leadership roles in prestigious organizations, fostering positive organizational cultures, and driving growth. She has participated in other openings including Bellagio Spa Tower in 2004.



Brian Szydloski, Waterpark General Manager:

Szydloski is an expert in waterpark operations with more than a decade of experience, having contributed to prominent waterparks across the United States. As the former Waterpark Director at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Round Rock, Texas, he managed America’s largest indoor waterpark resort, overseeing a staff of 450 and an annual attendance of 500,000+ guests.

OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark is on track to open in Spring 2025.