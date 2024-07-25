Dollywood’s Public Employees Appreciation Days return July 29-Sept. 15

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — As a thank you to our military, first responders, teachers and more who work tirelessly every day to serve our country and communities, Dollywood’s Public Employees Appreciation Days returns in 2024 and provides qualifying guests the opportunity to buy a one-day Dollywood admission ticket online for just $45 plus tax.

The exclusive offer can be purchased online at Dollywood.com/PublicEmployee for a limited time and is valid for use July 29- Sept. 15. Members of the military, first responders, school system employees, government employees and medical employees who have verified their employment status through ID.me are eligible for the offer. Verified public employees may purchase up to six $45 one-day admission tickets to Dollywood Theme Park as part of the program. Additionally, they can receive rates starting at $119 per night at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa or at Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort on select nights. The resort discount is available July 29-Sept. 15, subject to availability.

Any of the admission tickets that are part of the Public Employees Appreciation Days may be upgraded to season passes, allowing guests to continue the fun of Dollywood’s 2024 season. Guests currently can enjoy Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration presented by Food City through Aug. 11. Extended park operating hours, a nightly drone show and family-fun entertainment make Dollywood a must-visit destination for families this summer.

Later this year, guests can enjoy one of the nation’s top fall events, the Harvest Festival presented by Humana (Sept. 9- Oct. 28). The event has quickly become a guest-favorite thanks to thousands of glowing pumpkins that make up Great Pumpkin LumiNights presented by Covenant Health. Dollywood guests also can enjoy the spectacular artistry of visiting crafters from across the country or sample the special harvest-themed food items from Dollywood’s award-winning culinary team. Each day is a picture-perfect opportunity for families to enjoy the experiences of a Smoky Mountain harvest.

With festive fun and more than six million lights, Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana (Nov. 1- Jan. 5, 2024) has earned its recognition as America’s favorite theme park Christmas event. Smoky Mountain Christmas helps families create memories to share for a lifetime. Guests also can enjoy Dollywood’s signature rides and attractions that operate in this merry environment. With award-winning shows and elaborate holiday decorations to twinkling lights and Christmas-themed menus, Dollywood truly captures the essence of Christmas.

Guests also can enjoy The Dolly Parton Experience which features a number of interactive elements to make guests feel as if they were alongside Dolly as she journeyed from Locust Ridge to stages around the world. The entire Adventures in Imagination area was completely transformed to create The Dolly Parton Experience. Guests can peruse exhibits which span her unparalleled career and include a look at the inspiration behind and the results of her biggest dreams, detail the importance of her family, and highlight many of Dolly’s signature styles through the years.