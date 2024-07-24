August 2024
By amusementtoday | July 24, 2024
The AUGUST 2024 issue includes:
- Bobcat coaster roars in Six Flags Great Escape
- SeaWorld’s new Penguin Trek thrills, educates
- Thorpe Park, Mack Rides debut Hyperia
- Six Flags Great America opens Zamperla’s Discovery Giga 40
- Dinosaurs headline Six Flags Over Texas’ new, returning attractions
- Landry’s Kemah Boardwalk maintains, upgrades Boardwalk Bullet
- Properly trained FEC staff making all the difference
- Strates Shows is brings back rail travel for 2024 season
- Iowa State Fair’s Sky Glider celebrates half-century
- Silverwood’s Boulder Beach debuts Emerald Forest
- Disney, Florida Governor reach agreement
- Snackville at Pacific Park providing guests with new, exciting foods
- Cedar Fair, Six Flags merger completed
- East Coast parks light up season with rides, events, promotions
- Focus on the Horizon: Haley Knoebel of Premier Rides
- Sandcastle adds colors, sights and sounds for the 2024 season
- Deadlines approaching to attend 2024’s GTA event
- Inspections at CocoCay hold intriguing challenges for Safe Slide
- Busch Gardens’s Loch Ness Monster resurfaces after restoration
- Gravity Group, Texas Skilled Carpentry refurbish Funtown’s Excalibur
- 2024 World’s Largest Swimming Lesson draws thousands
- Europa-Park rebuilds bigger, better revamped Austria … and much more!