August 2024

The AUGUST 2024 issue includes:

  • Bobcat coaster roars in Six Flags Great Escape
  • SeaWorld’s new Penguin Trek thrills, educates
  • Thorpe Park, Mack Rides debut Hyperia
  • Six Flags Great America opens Zamperla’s Discovery Giga 40
  • Dinosaurs headline Six Flags Over Texas’ new, returning attractions
  • Landry’s Kemah Boardwalk maintains, upgrades Boardwalk Bullet
  • Properly trained FEC staff making all the difference
  • Strates Shows is brings back rail travel for 2024 season
  • Iowa State Fair’s Sky Glider celebrates half-century 
  • Silverwood’s Boulder Beach debuts Emerald Forest
  • Disney, Florida Governor reach agreement
  • Snackville at Pacific Park providing guests with new, exciting foods
  • Cedar Fair, Six Flags merger completed
  • East Coast parks light up season with rides, events, promotions
  • Focus on the Horizon: Haley Knoebel of Premier Rides
  • Sandcastle adds colors, sights and sounds for the 2024 season
  • Deadlines approaching to attend 2024’s GTA event
  • Inspections at CocoCay hold intriguing challenges for Safe Slide
  • Busch Gardens’s Loch Ness Monster resurfaces after restoration
  • Gravity Group, Texas Skilled Carpentry refurbish Funtown’s Excalibur
  • 2024 World’s Largest Swimming Lesson draws thousands
  • Europa-Park rebuilds bigger, better revamped Austria … and much more!
