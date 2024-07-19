Now open: Universal Orlando Resort’s largest daytime parade, Universal Mega Movie Parade

ORLANDO — Guests and clients can watch in awe as fan-favorite films leap off the screen and onto the streets of Universal Studios Florida during Universal Mega Movie Parade, now open at Universal Orlando Resort. The all-new parade highlights iconic movies such as E.T., Back to the Future, JAWS, Ghostbusters, Jurassic World, Illumination’s Minions and Sing, and DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls and Kung Fu Panda.

Universal Mega Movie Parade combines 13 new floats, nearly 100 performers – including dancers, skaters, stilt walkers, poi performers and more – and special effects to create a jaw-dropping experience that allows guests to relive classic film moments in a whole new way. Guests can see the colorful Caterbus with giant rainbows on the vibrant Trolls float, a massive 16-foot Stay Puft Marshmallow Man atop the Ghostbusters float, groovy Minions on a 70s dance floor across the Minions float, a live marching drum line performing the iconic movie score from JAWS alongside a float themed to the film, and – for the epic finale – the fierce Tyrannosaurus rex aboard the Jurassic World float – and so much more. Fans can also spot additional details that pay homage to iconic elements from the films on some of the floats as the parade winds through Universal Studios Florida.

To add to the excitement, guests can purchase all-new interactive bubble wands inspired by some of the parade’s films that illuminate, blow bubbles, vibrate, and activate sounds when interacting with select Universal Mega Movie Parade floats, as well as other bubble wands. Featuring characters from DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World, and Illumination’s Minions, each bubble wand features sounds and lights unique to each character, creating custom interactions for guests to enjoy. The selection of bubble wands is available for purchase now at various retail locations throughout Universal Orlando Resort.

Universal Mega Movie Parade tops off the exciting collection of new experiences that Universal Orlando Resort debuted this summer – offering fun for the whole family from day to night. Other new, “must-see” experiences include:

DreamWorks Land (located in Universal Studios Florida): an expansive, vibrant themed environment featuring attractions, character meet and greets, interactive play areas and a live show inspired by beloved characters from DreamWorks Animation's Shrek, Trolls and Kung Fu Panda;

CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular (located in Universal Studios Florida): a riveting new nighttime lagoon show that takes guests on a cinematic journey through sentimental soundtracks from blockbuster films that have inspired Universal Orlando's past, present and future attractions;

Hogwarts Always in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade (located in Universal Islands of Adventure): an all-new castle projection show that takes guests on a journey through iconic moments of a school year at Hogwarts.

Access to all of the incredible new entertainment at Universal Orlando is included with admission to the theme parks. Guests can take advantage of a variety of special offers to plan their visit to enjoy these new experiences and all that the theme park destination has to offer, including: