San Diego’s hottest kids’ nightclub, Brick Boogie, is open at Legoland Hotel

CARLSBAD, Calif — Get ready to boogie! LEGOLAND California Resort, operated by Merlin Entertainments, is turning up the volume and lighting up the dance floor with Brick Boogie, the coolest kids’ nightclub, nestled inside LEGOLAND Hotel. Open nightly exclusively to LEGOLAND Hotel and LEGOLAND Castle Hotel guests, families are invited to make memories and bust some moves this summer and beyond!

Equipped with a light up dance floor, a playlist packed with kid-approved tunes and interactive dance-offs, entertainers keep the party popping from 6 – 9 p.m. every night.

LEGOLAND California Resort Hotels are built for kids with bunk beds and a trundle bed in a separate kids’ sleeping area, in-room treasure hunts, elevator dance parties and silly surprises like a whoopee cushion corner and interactive LEGO models. Both LEGOLAND Hotel and LEGOLAND Castle Hotel are just steps away from the Park’s entrance, include a full hot breakfast to fuel up for a day of fun and offer early access to the Resort’s new land, Dino Valley!

Limited Time Hotel + Ticket Package: For a limited time only, get a package that includes $39 kids tickets plus up to 20% off rooms at LEGOLAND California Resort Hotels, where you can experience Brick Boogie, as well as all that LEGOLAND California, SEA LIFE Aquarium and the LEGOLAND Water Park have to offer!