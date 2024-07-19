Amusement Expo International announces new show board for 2025 #AEI

CHICAGO, Ill. — The Amusement Expo International #AEI has unveiled its new Show Board for the upcoming March 2025 event. This group of industry leaders will guide AEI through the next year, leveraging their expertise to enhance the value for exhibitors and attendees in the Out-of-Home #OOH and Family Entertainment Industry #FEC. Board members include:

Board Chair: Howard McAuliffe – Pinnacle Entertainment Group.

Past Chair: Luke Adams – Pioneer Vending

Bob Burnham: Paradise Pinball & Amusements LLC

Brian Brotsch: Knox Amusements

Jeff Blair: Sureway Gaming

Tim Zahn: American Amusement Arcade

Joe Camarota: Alpha Omega Sales

Allen Weisberg: Apple Industries, Inc.

Pete Gustafson: AAMA

Lori Schneider: AMOA

AEI has been experiencing consistent growth over the past few years with the 2024 event being described as the largest in history. This trend underscores the expo’s expanding influence in the industry. Howard McAuliffe, 2025 Show Board Chair, expressed his enthusiasm about the event stating, “It’s an honor for us to be the voice of Amusement Expo International. The remarkable reception to this event has fueled our commitment to pioneering new initiatives and educational programs that help shape the future of our industry.”

Amusement Expo International Details:

Dates: March 17-20, 2025

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center

Exhibit Registration: Currently open

Early bird registration deadline: August 1, 2025

About AEI

Amusement Expo International is recognized as the largest annual conference and trade show for the Out-of-Home, coin-operated #coin-op and revenue-generating amusement, music, and family entertainment industry. It is uniquely sponsored by both AMOA and AAMA, the leading professional industry associations. The announcement of this new board and continued growth of AEI highlights the event’s significance in shaping the future of the amusement and entertainment industry.