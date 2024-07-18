Area15 announces ongoing residency, “Will Bradshaw’s Wonderground – The Underground Magic Show”

LAS VEGAS — AREA15, the pulse-pounding hub of experiential art and entertainment located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, invites guests to enter a realm of enchantment with “Will Bradshaw’s Wonderground – The Underground Magic Show.” With magic, mystery and theater colliding in an unforgettable spectacle, each “Wonderground” performance is a one-of-a-kind experience, including a fresh lineup of world-class performers every month.

On Thursday, July 18 at 6:30 p.m., “Wonderground” will feature a stellar cast of magicians and entertainers guaranteed to leave audiences spellbound. Taking place inside The Wall, the intimate space will provide guests with the distinctive opportunity to experience a plethora of magic tricks and variety acts up close and personal.

Headlining the event is magician and three-time Guinness World Records holder Jeff McBride. Joining him is ringmaster Will Bradshaw, a regular performer at the Magic Castle, Masters of Illusion and Las Vegas Magic Stars.

Also gracing the stage is Xavier Mortimer, the most viewed magician in the world with more than 30 million followers on social media and multiple residencies in Las Vegas. Audiences will also be dazzled by distinctive performer Confetti Eddie, a connoisseur of confetti magic. Alan Sands, a world-renowned magician and hypnotist, will also bring his renowned act to the stage. Lastly, the evening will also feature illusionist Caleb Alexander and high-energy performer Nabil Murday.

Immediately following the July “Wonderground,” guests 21 or older can stay for a complimentary showing of “Hypnotism After Dark,” an exclusive fusion of master hypnotists Alan Sands and Misty Night. Taking volunteers on a “Vacation of the Mind,” this fast-paced stage hypnotism show promises to entertain and amuse.

“This isn’t just another magic show—it’s an electrifying fusion of spectacle and surprise that transforms every month with a fresh roster of world-class magicians and entertainers,” said Jennifer Falcione, associate director of programming, AREA15. “‘Wonderground’ captures the essence of AREA15: bold, imaginative and unforgettable. We can’t wait for our guests to dive into this ever-evolving wonderland of magic and mystery.”

The Wonderground residency at AREA15 continues with upcoming dates on Thursday, Aug. 29; Thursday, Sept. 26; and Thursday, Oct 24. With fresh talent every month, each “Wonderground” event is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and an opportunity for audience members to discover new performers.

General admission begins at $45 and VIP seating, including access to front row seats and early entry to a private show at 5:30 p.m., is $60. Guests must be 18 or older to watch “Wonderground” and 21 or older to watch “Hypnotism After Dark.”