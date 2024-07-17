Monster Mini Golf to bring the “Philosophy of Fun” to Monroe, NC on August 3

MONROE, N.C. — Looking for miniature golf with an eerie twist, a laser maze, bowling or just a bit of fun? Monster Mini Golf, the franchised, affordable, multi-tier, indoor family entertainment center that brings black lights and international theme-park quality animated figures to miniature golf and other activities, will open its latest location at Sunset Plaza, at 114 East Sunset Drive in Monroe, North Carolina at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, announced Christopher King, CEO at Monster Entertainment, the franchisor for Monster Mini Golf locations across the nation, and the owner of the new location.

The first 100 guests to arrive at the grand opening will receive a free game of mini golf and a $7 arcade game card, and the weekend will conclude by raffling two birthday parties at the site, approximately a $300 value.

“We are so excited to introduce Monster Mini Golf, which has entertained families and companies in two other locations in the greater Charlotte area, to Monroe,” said King. “And I am personally thrilled to bring affordable family experiences to this growing community and to locate on the south side of Charlotte.”

The 11,500-square-foot family entertainment center will feature Monster’s signature 18-hole miniature golf course, featuring eerie black lighting and animated figures, a four-lane bowling alley, Laser Maze, an arcade with a prize center, live entertainment from a D.J., alcohol-free snack bar and haunted house-themed party rooms that can host private events for families and companies. Families can split up and enjoy what interests them, or visit all the experiences together, encouraging multiple visits. In addition, each location is home to art with local references — in Monroe, look for images of native son Randy Travis, and of James Monroe (for whom the city is named) playing a set of Ludwig Drums (based and manufactured in the city).

The location is King’s third owned franchise, and the 31st location for Monster Mini Golf, which is undertaking a rapid expansion to bring its “Philosophy of Fun” to families, corporations and more throughout the U.S. and Canada. Its audience? Anyone who wants to have fun, whether it’s a family outing, a birthday party for kids of any age, a corporate meeting, team building exercises or a very different kind of summer camp.

“Everyone loves the great international theme parks — but they have a price tag to match,” King said. “Monster Mini Golf provides a variety of experiences that can begin for as little as $13 for a single round of golf for an adult, allowing multiple visits throughout the year. We also offer a variety of packages that will allow our guests to combine different experiences or even buy monthly passes for individuals or families.”

For Charlotte resident King, Monster Mini Golf is a case of liking the business so much he bought the company. The long-time business consultant joined Monster Mini Golf as COO for its founders Christina and Patrick Vitagliano in 2015, and with his wife opened two units in Charlotte and Gastonia starting in 2021. Last year, he and fellow franchisees Nick Mastrandrea, Holly Hernandez and Alex Gonzalez acquired the company from the Vitaglianos when they retired. The new ownership team now plans to expand the 31-unit chain around the U.S. and Canada by adding new franchisees and markets, even as they continue to operate and expand their own personal holdings.

The new location is the right place at the right time, King continued, as Monroe, known for its aerospace industry, mirrors the growth of the Charlotte metropolitan area. Monroe’s downtown is in the midst of a revitalization and retailers are expanding across the nearby U.S. 74 corridor. In fact, Monster Mini Golf also benefits its retail neighbors, noted Will Whitley, Founding Partner of New South Properties and managing partner of the Sunset Plaza ownership group.

“Monster Mini Golf will activate this property like never before,” Whitley said. “MMG will be our second anchor tenant and will take it to another level, providing a whole new level of activity and new customers to our center. The area neighborhoods and schools will benefit greatly from this new amenity and activity for families. Welcome, Chris King and his team at Monster Mini Golf!”

Monster Mini Golf Monroe will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.

“Monster Mini Golf has become a community staple wherever we’ve opened, as well as a source of some 20 to 25 local jobs,” King said, adding that a hiring fair will be announced soon. “We can’t wait to get the haunted party started!”