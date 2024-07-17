New Managing Director for Wibit Sports: Tarak Charfi starts on August 1st

BOCHOLT — Wibit Sports, the world market leader in floating water parks, announces further changes to its management team. Tarak Charfi will join on August 1st as Managing Director. Ralf Schwung, member of the management team since January, will assume responsibility for the firm’s financial management. Romann Rademacher, co-founder of Wibit Sports, will gradually withdraw from operational management in the coming months, thereby successfully completing the company’s succession strategy.

Ralf Schwung comments on the new addition: “Together with our shareholder Argos Wityu, we have invested time and care to find the person who fits Wibit perfectly both professionally and personally. We are very pleased that we were able to win Tarak over and look forward to working with him.” Ralf Schwung will take over the financial management of the company as part of the management team.

Tarak Charfi holds a degree in business administration and has two decades of experience in national and international settings. He joins Wibit Sports from noise protection manufacturer Cellofoam, where he served as Vice President of Sales. Tarak Charfi brings extensive expertise in sales management and business development.

At the beginning of the year, Wibit Sports announced that co-founder Robert Cirjak would be stepping down from operational management and joining the advisory board. This was the starting point of the succession strategy for the company, which was established in 1996 by friends Robert Cirjak and Romann Rademacher. Both founders were keen to ensure an orderly succession.

As the next step, Romann Rademacher will also withdraw from operational management in the coming months and join the advisory board. He will initially carefully oversee the transition. The exact timing of his departure from the management team will be handled flexibly and as needed and will be communicated in due course.

Romann Rademacher explains: “I am very pleased that we have managed to ensure an orderly succession plan for Wibit. Without the pressure to hurry a decision, we were able to thoughtfully find the right people. I will accompany the transition phase without any rush and look forward to being able to devote myself to other topics after 28 years with Wibit. I will remain loyal to Wibit on the advisory board and look forward to seeing how the fantastic team will continue to develop the company.”

Over the past three decades, Wibit Sports has established the floating water park industry and is the world market leader with approximately 50 percent market share. Customized Wibit SportsParks and pool combinations have been sold to more than 100 countries and can be found on beaches, lakes, hotels, resorts, and swimming pools.

Frank Hermann, Managing Partner of shareholder Argos Wityu, explains: “Wibit aims to enter additional markets in the coming years, further develop growth markets, and strategically advance

its product development. The company also wants to continue along the chosen path for implementing ESG criteria. We are convinced that Ralf Schwung and Tarak Charfi are exactly the right people to drive the development forward and maintain and expand Wibit’s position as the global market leader.”