FEC’s large and small choose Intercard for arcade upgrades

ST. LOUIS — Intercard has installed its cashless technology at two outstanding family play venues, the 280-acre Playland amusement park in Rye, New York and the 8,000 square foot indoor Jungle Jam in Albuquerque, New Mexico. While the two centers differ dramatically in size and scope, both operators found Intercard’s versatile cashless system ideal for their arcades.

Playland, a popular family destination since 1928, was the first planned amusement park in the country. A National Historic Landmark, Playland is revered for its art deco architecture and vintage rides like the Gondola Wheel and Grand Carousel. Game lovers can indulge themselves with classic Midway games including Water Race and Fish-a-Frog and check out 40 of the latest modern games in the newly expanded Big Arcade.

Jungle Jam features trampolines, obstacles, mazes, slides, crawl tunnels, bridges, climbing partitions and the only ball blaster arena in Albuquerque. They recently chose Intercard cashless technology for their 30 game redemption arcade. The new system replaces an older one that had been embedded by another manufacturer.

Intercard’s Mack Inabinette did both installations in June 2024.