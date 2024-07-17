Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with free Dippin’ Dots!

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Dippin’ Dots, the iconic pioneer of beaded ice cream that has been exciting fans for over 30 years, is gearing up for its sweetest National Ice Cream Day celebration yet. Mark your calendars for Sunday, July 21, because Dippin’ Dots is spreading the ice cream love with free mini cups at 120 hotspots nationwide. Additionally, Dippin’ Dots is hosting an ice cream extravaganza in partnership with the Museum of Ice Cream in New York City.

On July 20 and 21 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Hudson Yards in NYC near the Vessel, guests can indulge in complimentary Cotton Candy and Rainbow Ice Dippin’ Dots while supplies last, make a splash in Museum of Ice Cream’s outdoor sprinkle pool, which is the largest in the world, snag exclusive swag, play games, win giveaways, and much more.

“We can’t wait to treat our loyal Dippin’ Dots fans all across the country to our biggest National Ice Cream Day celebration ever,” said Kimmra Hingher, vice president of marketing at J&J Snack Food Corp., the parent company of Dippin’ Dots. “We’ve made sure there’s something sweet for everyone to enjoy and to re-live those childhood memories this weekend. Don’t forget to share your photos enjoying free Dippin’ Dots as we celebrate nationwide!”

Here’s what Dippin’ Dots has in store for National Ice Cream Day weekend:

Free Dippin’ Dots Nationwide: Dippin’ Dots lovers can enjoy a complimentary mini cup on Sunday, July 21, at 120 participating store and shopping center locations nationwide during specified hours.

Special Online Discount: On July 21, enjoy 25% off all online orders using promo code nicd2024 at checkout.

Dippin’ Dots captivates ice cream enthusiasts with its iconic charm—a nostalgic reminder of childhood summers. For over three decades, as the pioneer in cryogenic ice cream technology, Dippin’ Dots leads in ice cream innovation, reinventing the frozen treat with unique textures and vibrant flavors. Whether reliving cherished memories or discovering the joy for the first time, Dippin’ Dots offers the best way to celebrate National Ice Cream Day.