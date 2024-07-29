India’s Game Palacio FEC continues with Intercard cashless technology for eighth location

ST. LOUIS — Intercard’s latest cashless technology is featured at the newest Game Palacio luxury FEC in the DLF Mall of India in the city of Noida. The 30,000 square foot center features boutique bowling, an 80-game arcade and fine dining. It is the eighth Game Palacio venue to use Intercard technology.

The installation was handled by Rohit Mathur and CSML, Intercard’s distributor in India. CSML also installed the FEC’s Brunswick bowling equipment including custom-crafted black and gold lanes. The company is in the process of building an additional five locations for Game Palacio. The upscale chain is the creation of brother and sister team Prasuk and Priyanka Jain’s Snow World Entertainment.

“We are honored to partner with CSML to serve the growing Indian amusement market,” says Alberto Borrero, Intercard’s senior vice-president of international sales. “Some of the leading domestic and international operators in India use Intercard cashless technology and we look forward to working with more of them in the future.”