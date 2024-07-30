Castle Dark promises to scare the living daylights of those who dare to experience the all-new mazes, shows and Scare Zone

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Castle Park in Riverside is revealing an all-new haunt fest experience as it sets to transform into Castle Dark this fall. Starting September 20, visitors who dare to test their bravery by traversing through the Castle Dark gates will be met with four all-new maze experiences, three new theatrical shows and two new scare zones. So, beware and enter at your own risk.

The annual Halloween event is celebrating 16 years of screams as the family-friendly amusement park is transformed and taken over by ghosts, goblins, monsters and more– with one goal – to scare the living daylights out of each and every visitor.

This year’s event, which takes place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through October 27, features the following new experiences:

Four All-new Mazes:

Funhouse of the Demented – A prison overrun by clowns – yikes – chaos is unleashed from the moment dare devils enter and try to escape the funhouse.

Seance – Entering a séance at a local historic museum that transports visitors to another worldly experience deep in the woods of a forest, tread carefully because the forest hides some deep secrets that only emerge once park-goers are on their journey.

Labyrinth – The haunting depths of the Labyrinth of Lost Souls await. The dearly departed are waiting in the wings as guests venture through the maze’s winding corridors and endless pathways, as each twist and turn is shrouded in mystery.

Labyrinth – The haunting depths of the Labyrinth of Lost Souls await. The dearly departed are waiting in the wings as guests venture through the maze's winding corridors and endless pathways, as each twist and turn is shrouded in mystery.

Sinister Inn – Traverse to a new realm as you take on this new 5-D virtual reality maze experience that will leave your heart-pounding as you walk through the haunted hallways of the Inn of your nightmares. You will surely regret not packing your bags and leaving the Inn when you had the chance.

Three All-new Theatrical Shows:

Countess Elura – Prepare for the triumphant return of Countess Elura with an all-new spectacle! After all, she is the new Queen and must be celebrated as such.

Countess Elura – Prepare for the triumphant return of Countess Elura with an all-new spectacle! After all, she is the new Queen and must be celebrated as such.

Sliders of the Kingdom – Gather round, one and all and behold the mesmerizing sliders of the kingdom. See their scary-good tricks and skills near Saw Mill Plunge.

Lady Lou Teatime – Drop by for a tete-a-tete with Lady Lou, where the tea is simply to die for!

Two All-new Scare Zones:

Midway Breakout – As darkness descends, prepare to meet with the delightfully twisted clowns of Castle Dark. Step right up and brace yourself for an unforgettable showdown as you laugh your way from the Park Entrance all the way through Midway.

Midway Breakout – As darkness descends, prepare to meet with the delightfully twisted clowns of Castle Dark. Step right up and brace yourself for an unforgettable showdown as you laugh your way from the Park Entrance all the way through Midway.

Dark Lands – Explore the Castle secrets that lurk within the fog and prepare to meet Lord Amethyst and Sir Sardonyx as they roam the area alongside their loyal knights. Creep through the darkness starting at Plaza Cafe all the way through to the Castle.

For the guests seeking more treats than tricks, Castle Park’s family-friendly, daytime Dia de Los Muertos event invites families to join in the fun every Saturday and Sunday, from 12 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. beginning September 21 through November 2 to celebrate Mexican and Latin American fall traditions. The lively event celebration boasts beautiful decorations and themed traditional entertainment, plus activities for kids including pumpkin painting and trick-or-treating.