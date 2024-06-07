UNIS welcomes Logan Schneider as North America Sales Manager

TORONTO, Canada — UNIS Technology Ltd. is excited to announce the appointment of Logan Schneider as the North America Sales Manager. With a proven track record of success in driving sales growth and building high-performance teams, Logan brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our dynamic sales division.

In his new role, Logan will be responsible for leading the North America sales team, developing, and implementing strategic sales initiatives, and driving revenue growth across the region. His leadership will be instrumental in advancing UNIS Technology Ltd.’s mission to deliver innovative amusement game solutions and exceptional value to our customers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Logan Schneider to our team,” said Steven Tan, GM of UNIS Technology (Canada) Ltd. “Logan’s extensive experience and proven leadership in sales will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence in North America. His strategic vision and customer-centric approach align perfectly with our company’s goals and values.”