Sacoa’s second FunBox installation is an “overwhelming success”

Thanks to its strong partnership with SEGA Amusements International, Sacoa Cashless System, the leading supplier of cashless solutions for the entertainment, amusement, and leisure industries, is proud to announce its second FunBox installation inside of Gravity Max Stratford in London, UK, after an equally successful 2023 installation in Liverpool.

With more than 70,000 square feet of entertainment spread across 3 levels, Gravity Max offers a wide variety of entertainment for all ages and preferences. Inside of Gravity Max is FunBox, an arcade with all of Sacoa’s latest in entertainment technology; customers can purchase and recharge PlayCards at Sacoa’s IAAPA award-winning K4 Kiosk, play at games with the Spark Reader, and redeem tickets through self-service redemption prize machines, also powered by the Spark Reader. These technologies have allowed for incredibly low labor-related costs and the maximization of profits.

Kamil Strulak, FunBox’s Operations Manager, had this to say about working with Sacoa: “This partnership has been an overwhelming success and crucial for our brand’s growth. Sacoa’s support throughout the project was invaluable and unmatched, clearly demonstrating they were the cashless technology supplier we needed. Sacoa has proved themselves once before in Liverpool, and they have proved themselves again here.”

Pol Mochkovsky, CEO of Sacoa International, added: “Sacoa’s latest technologies have been a great help in the operation of FunBox, giving the guests the autonomy to enjoy the entertainment on offer at their leisure. We are very pleased to have been selected again by FunBox for this new venture.”