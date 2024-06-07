A Quiet Place comes to life as an all-new Halloween Horror Nights Haunted House

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. and ORLANDO — Guests will need to silence their screams when they enter the post-apocalyptic world of Paramount Pictures’ blockbuster movies,A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II, in an all-new chilling haunted house at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. The terror of the excruciating silence is set to begin Friday, August 30 at Universal Orlando Resort, and Thursday, September 5 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Directed by John Krasinski and critically acclaimed for its suspenseful yet mostly silent storytelling, A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II follow the Abbott family as they try to survive the aftermath of sightless creatures with a sharp sense of hearing that draws them to prey on anything that makes the slightest noise.

Mirroring the silence in the films, the haunted houses will embrace unique sound design, special effects and the adept performances of the scareactors to convey the ominous sense of dread depicted in the films. Consequential to the storyline, Halloween Horror Nights will incorporate the use of American Sign Language (ASL) for the first time ever within the “A Quiet Place” haunted houses to capture the authenticity of the films.

Fans will relive the tension that will come to life in the iconic scenes from the first two films, including traveling through the farmhouse that serves as the Abbott family’s shelter and stepping into the root cellar where Evelyn Abbott escapes to give birth as one of the creatures closes in. The snarls of the larger-than-life predators will follow guests at every spine-chilling turn, and guests must remember: if they hear you, they will hunt you.

Horror fans and movie buffs can now plan their visit to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood as all tickets are available for purchase. Beginning Thursday, September 5 and running select nights through Sunday, November 3, guests will encounter eight all-new haunted houses, an onslaught of sinister scare zones and the iconic Terror Tram.

A variety of Halloween Horror Nights ticket options are available for purchase to the Universal Studios Hollywood event, including General Admission, Universal Express, After 2 P.M. Day/Night, the Early Access Ticket, which provides access to select haunted houses beginning at 5:30 p.m. (subject to change), in advance of the scheduled 7:00 p.m. event opening time, the premium R.I.P. Tour and popular passes, Frequent Fear and Ultimate Fear, which enable guests to experience the scares again and again.

Stay and scream with a Halloween Horror Nights Vacation Package at Universal Studios Hollywood. Sample package includes one daytime General Admission ticket, one General Admission Halloween Horror Nights event ticket and accommodation at a Universal Partner Hotel. Universal Studios Hollywood Vacation Packages are sold by Universal Parks & Resorts Vacations, CST 2137135-50.

At Universal Orlando, a chilling new collection of horrifying experiences await guests, including 10 all-new movie-quality haunted houses, five scare zones filled with hundreds of menacing creatures, plus an energetic live show. Select tickets for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando are available for purchase, including single-night tickets, Express Passes, the R.I.P Tour, which provides front of the line access to the haunted houses, and the Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour that offers a glimpse into how the scares are brought to life via a daytime, lights-on journey through select haunted house. Guests can also stay, scream and save up to $200 (based on a seven-night stay) with a special vacation package that includes one-night admission to the event, admission to all three Universal Orlando theme parks and accommodations at a Universal hotel near the haunts with exclusive benefits, including access to a dedicated Halloween Horror Nights entrance for faster entry into the event, Early Park Admission to the theme parks during the day, and more.

Tickets for Universal Orlando’s Premium Scream Night on Thursday, August 29, are now available. This unprecedented, one-night event will give a limited number of fans the opportunity to experience this year’s haunts before the event officially opens on Friday, August 30, including access to all 10 haunted houses, five scare zones and live entertainment. Premium Scream Night guests will also enjoy shorter wait times and staggered entry by group to the haunted houses, select all-you-care-to-enjoy food and non-alcoholic beverages, a souvenir credential, access to select attractions at Universal Studios Florida and free self-parking after 5 p.m. Only a limited number of tickets are available.

Fans can get a jump-start on their Halloween Horror Nights gear with an all-new merchandise collection available for purchase now at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, as well as online at http://shop.universalorlando.com. New items include a t-shirt and mug inspired by the all-original “A Quiet Place” haunted house.

For those eager to dive more into the scares in store for Halloween Horror Nights, check out the Discover Universal Blog, which today also reveals more about the slate of six original haunted houses at Universal Orlando Resort’s event. New updates will be posted regularly for the events at both Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood.