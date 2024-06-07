Area15 announces “House of Teletubbies: Tubbyland Rave”, June 21

LAS VEGAS — AREA15, the pulse-pounding hub of experiential art and entertainment located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, announces it will host “House of Teletubbies: Tubbyland Rave” inside The Portal on Friday, June 21 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Nostalgic fans of the 1990s/early 2000s TV show and party-goers alike can step into the surreal and vibrant world of “Teletubbies,” where Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po will take them on a whimsical journey filled with hypnotic beats and dazzling visuals. This ticketed event is exclusively for guests aged 18 and older, offering a whimsical blast from the past combined with an electrifying nightlife experience.

The Tubbyland Rave promises sentimental fun, transforming the 360-degree, projection-mapped Portal into a colorful wonderland complete with immersive light shows, pulsating music and interactive elements that will keep attendees dancing all night long. Whether reliving childhood memories or diving into the show’s quirky allure for the first time, this rave is set to be an unforgettable night out in Las Vegas.

“AREA15 is at the forefront of revolutionizing the rave experience by introducing themed events that blend nostalgia, creativity and immersive entertainment,” said Noah Kessler, head of entertainment, AREA15. “Our themed raves, such as the ‘House of Teletubbies: Tubbyland Rave,’ offer a distinctive and engaging way for guests to connect with beloved characters and stories while enjoying a high-energy nightlife atmosphere.” In addition to the rave, AREA15 is hosting several complimentary, all-ages activities for “Teletubbies” fans throughout the day. From 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., visitors can stop by Kappa Toys inside AREA15 for free merchandise, giveaways and more. During the same hours, the Sanctuary will also feature a special meet-and-greet with the “Teletubbies,” complete with photo opportunities and giveaways. The Wall will also host a complimentary activation from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., featuring giveaways and special food and beverage offerings for purchase.