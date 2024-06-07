Last call for Safety Award nominations!

The AIMS International Safety Award is presented annually to the individual or organization that demonstrates leadership, innovation, and foresight in improving safety in the amusement industry.

Nominations for the AlMS International Safety Award can be submitted via email to info@aimsintl.org. Please include the name and contact information of the nominee, in addition to a short description of why the nominee deserves to be recognized.

The award will be presented during the Golden Ticket Awards in September 2024.

The nomination deadline is June 30, 2024

