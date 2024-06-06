Free beer is back at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay this summer

TAMPA, Fla. — Visitors to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay this summer are in for a refreshing treat with the return of FREE beer. For a limited time, the Tampa theme park will offer one complimentary beer per day to all guests and two complimentary beers per day to Pass Members. Guests will be able to enjoy the free ice-cold beer daily at Orang Café located in the Jungala area of the park, with a variety of rotating options to choose from. From classic domestic brews to artisanal craft beers, guests can enjoy a refreshing drink while experiencing the thrill of award-winning roller coasters and up-close encounters with animals and all the NEW things happening this summer.

This summer, there are lots of NEW ways to enjoy all that Busch Gardens Tampa has to offer, including:

Get Ready to Rise – All-New Phoenix Rising Coming This Summer

There’s nothing more exhilarating than a ride on the wings of the phoenix. This summer experience a fiery blaze of immersive, family-friendly excitement as you soar above the Serengeti Plain and drop into fun-filled twists and turns on the NEW Phoenix Rising. Inspired by legend, this suspended roller coaster in vibrant Pantopia is packed with surprises and speeds up to 44 miles per hour. But with a height requirement of just 42”, it’s the perfect adventure for families to embark on together.

Beat The Heat with Rhythm of Nature, an All-New Ice Show in the Moroccan Palace Theater

This summer, guests will have the opportunity to experience the all-new Rhythm of Nature ice show at the Moroccan Palace Theater. Audiences will embark on a spellbinding ice adventure following the journey of Dakari, a brave young hero, as they journey into a magical dream realm to uncover the wonders of the animal kingdom and embrace their destiny. This ice spectacle will dazzle guests with the beauty, danger, and wisdom of nature.

Experience a Different Park After Dark at Busch Gardens’ Summer Nights

Guests can extend their day into a fun-filled night with special seasonal entertainment at Busch Gardens’ Summer Nights. Gwazi Plaza comes alive with nightly performances of the all-new Gwazi Rocks, featuring vibrant dance and percussion beats. At the Stanleyville Theater, guests can enjoy the acrobatic feats of Cirque Electric, showcasing breathtaking acrobatics and gymnastic performances. Plus, guests can sing along to tunes from their favorite artists during a performance of Icons at the Dragon Fire Grill, featuring mesmerizing dance and vocals inspired by musical legends.

For the perfect ending to the evening, guests can enjoy a dazzling firework show every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as the Summer Nights Fireworks Spectacular Presented by Bad Boy Mowers illuminates the skies over Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Special performances will be available for the Fourth of July.

Celebrate The Nostalgia of Summer with Festive Culinary Delights at Red, White & Brews

This summer, guests can enjoy a selection of all-new culinary creations inspired by the nostalgia of summer. From grilled fare to deep-fried delights, guests can enjoy an assortment of all-new culinary creations available throughout the park including Hushpuppy Dogs, Chicken and Waffles, a Fried Oreo Cupcake, and more! For more information, and to view the festival menu, guests can visit BuschGardensTampa.com.

Limited-Time Sale Provides Ultimate Summer Savings

Through June 9, guests can buy a Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Fun Card for only $99 and get Adventure Island FREE. This limited-time deal provides the best savings of the summer!For guests looking for the ultimate gateway to adventure, a Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Annual Pass is the best way to enjoy an entire year of family fun, thrilling attractions, and exciting seasonal events. Categorized in easy-to-use tiers, options provide guests with unlimited year-round admission and unbeatable benefits including free parking, in-park discounts, monthly rewards, and payments starting as low as $15 per month.

