Splish Splash opens early for Autism Society

On June 27, New York’s Largest Water Park, Splish Splash will host the Nassau/Suffolk Chapter of the Autism Society of America. The park will open at 8 a.m. and offer members and their families two hours of time within the park before guests arrive for the day to enjoy several rides and attractions line and stress free.

A day at Splish Splash means a lot to the families in attendance including Cameron, Cai, Cayden, and their mom Kristen. Kristen explains that this is her sons’ favorite event of the year as they love water rides and the judgement free zone. Each year, the family looks forward to their visit to Splish Splash and the park’s well-trained staff who are IBCCES certified.

The Autism Society of America was founded in 1965. The organization has been improving the lives of all affected by autism for over 50 years and envisions a world where individuals and families living with autism are able to maximize their quality of life, are treated with the highest level of dignity and live in a society in which their talents and skills are appreciated and valued.