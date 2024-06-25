Embed to strike Bowl Expo 2024 with tech innovation & reliability

DALLAS, Texas — Embed, the ultimate cloud-based, cashless solutions provider for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries showcased its Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions and other breakthrough innovations at the International Bowl Expo 2024 from July 1-2, emphasising on the importance of tech reliability.

“We’re excited to see customers and prospects at the International Bowl Expo this year!” says Renee Welsh, CEO of Embed. “Tech reliability is something we take great pride in – partnering with the biggest players in the industry like Apple and Google for our Mobile Wallet virtual game card, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) for our SaaS solutions hosted on AWS data centres. This is what we want to champion at the show, focusing on how digital payments play a crucial role in ensuring operators check all the boxes to optimise their revenue and profit, such as the best payment processing rates, optimal operations, and elevated guest experience.”

Embed’s Mobile Wallet 2022-2023 metric results from its customers show a whopping 5x increase in average reload value ($50.57) compared to cash ($9.90) and credit card ($31.95), with 60% of reloads happening before guests arrive at the FEC. “This is why we’re offering the Mobile Wallet to FECs FREE for 1 year to achieve the transformational growth they’re missing. Don’t miss this offer at Bowl!” shares Sara Paz, CMO and Growth Officer.

Jeremy Dickamore, Embed’s Payment Gateway Guru, will be at the show for FREE consultations on how operators assess their losses to card processing fees and merchant fees and see the potential savings they can achieve simply by changing their payment provider. “We helped a customer save more than $25K annually – that’s 250K+ in 10 years that the FEC can use to expand the business. All they have to do is think twice,” explains Dickamore.

Further driving revenue growth with the Mobile Wallet, Embed GoTrain – the Success Squad’s training arm – conducts a gamified, in-venue training of FEC operators and staff on how to drive greater Mobile Wallet registrations and sign-ups. Both a multi-location FEC like Big Al’s and a single-location Yakima Family Fun Center experienced the Mobile Wallet difference shortly after their GoTrain sessions.

Big Al’s saw a 16x increase in Mobile Wallet registrations over 3 months after the GoTrain session, with a 9x increase in average reload value. Meanwhile, Yakima Family Fun Center saw the following results: a 5.4x increase in Mobile wallet guest registrations after their GoTrain session, which resulted to a 5x increase in average reload value – from $10 to $50!

Embed will also feature its new 40 Made-to-Order Designer Game Cards, now live on its eSHOP: “We handled the design work for members of the Embed family! Our customers now have all-new 40 dynamic card designs to choose from, helping them boost guest spend and loyalty,” says Megan Lim, Transformation Growth Director.