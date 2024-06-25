July 2024
By amusementtoday | June 25, 2024
The JULY 2024 issue includes:
- Kings Island expands Planet Snoopy
- Tiana’s Bayou Adventure set to make a splash
- Register today for 2024 Golden Ticket Awards ceremony, events
- Kennywood has left no stone unturned for its 125th birthday
- Nemesis Reborn: all-new makeover of Alton Towers’ B&M classic
- Linnanmäki adds thrilling new Intamin Gyro Swing
- Indiana Beach preserves famous Schwarzkopf triple-looping legend
- Adventureland Resort’s 50th year sees exciting updates, activities
- LA County Fair experiences a significant bump in attendance
- Hurricane Harbor Maryland adds WhiteWater West water coaster
- Hattiesburg Zoo opens first water park in Mississippi Pine Belt area
- Wonderland Park family freshens atmosphere with new paintings
- Six Flags Management holds 2024 Alumni Reunion
- Women of Influence: Toni Caracciolo of Falcon’s Beyond
- Audio Innovators helps ensure the industry gets the message
- Franceen Gonzales appointed president of Legoland Florida
- SkyRide renaissance: Cedar Point gives new look to Von Roll ride
- Vigilance, focus key in avoiding slow days becoming deadly days
- Precision Chains focuses on amusement industry and expansion
- DMT creates new ride safety device to monitor rides in real time
- Kinder joins AIMS International as seminar manager … and much more!