July 2024

June 25, 2024

The JULY 2024 issue includes:

  • Kings Island expands Planet Snoopy
  • Tiana’s Bayou Adventure set to make a splash
  • Register today for 2024 Golden Ticket Awards ceremony, events
  • Kennywood has left no stone unturned for its 125th birthday
  • Nemesis Reborn: all-new makeover of Alton Towers’ B&M classic
  • Linnanmäki adds thrilling new Intamin Gyro Swing
  • Indiana Beach preserves famous Schwarzkopf triple-looping legend
  • Adventureland Resort’s 50th year sees exciting updates, activities
  • LA County Fair experiences a significant bump in attendance
  • Hurricane Harbor Maryland adds WhiteWater West water coaster
  • Hattiesburg Zoo opens first water park in Mississippi Pine Belt area
  • Wonderland Park family freshens atmosphere with new paintings
  • Six Flags Management holds 2024 Alumni Reunion
  • Women of Influence: Toni Caracciolo of Falcon’s Beyond
  • Audio Innovators helps ensure the industry gets the message
  • Franceen Gonzales appointed president of Legoland Florida
  • SkyRide renaissance: Cedar Point gives new look to Von Roll ride
  • Vigilance, focus key in avoiding slow days becoming deadly days
  • Precision Chains focuses on amusement industry and expansion
  • DMT creates new ride safety device to monitor rides in real time
  • Kinder joins AIMS International as seminar manager … and much more!
