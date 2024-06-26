Sacoa to showcase latest innovations at International Bowl Expo 2024

Sacoa, the global leader in cashless system solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the International Bowl Expo 2024. The event will be held in Aurora, CO, on July 1st and 2nd. Attendees can visit Sacoa at booth #432 to discover the latest innovations in their product lineup.

As trailblazers in the cashless systems sector, Sacoa continually enhances user experiences and operational efficiencies. This year’s Expo will provide a firsthand look at groundbreaking technologies such as the K4 Kiosk, Spark Reader with QRPlay, Zodiac, and more.

Sebastian Mochkovsky eagerly anticipates welcoming visitors for live demonstrations, expert consultations, and an exclusive preview of upcoming advancements in the entertainment, amusements, and leisure industries.