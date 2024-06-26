Giga Discovery by Zamperla opens at Six Flags Great America

GURNEE, Ill. — Zamperla is proud to announce the grand opening of a new attraction at Six Flags Great America: Sky Striker, a Discovery Giga 40.

As riders are launched skyward, they will feel a surge of excitement from soaring high into the sky. The pendulum’s back-and-forth motion creates a sense of vertigo, while reaching incredible heights induces an unparalleled freefall sensation.

The rapid swinging of the pendulum heightens the heart-pounding experience, and the simultaneous spinning provides an adrenaline rush.

At the pendulum’s highest points, riders will experience a stomach-drop sensation and a feeling of suspension in the air, combining to deliver an intense thrill and a breathless ride with every rapid change in motion and height.

The dynamic return drop generates a variety of sensations on riders depending on their specific position in the counterclockwise rotation, creating a different ride experience each time.

Giga Discovery 40 towers at a record-breaking 52.5 meters (172 feet) above the ground. Surging at speeds of up to 110 kilometers per hour, this motorized swing with a rotating swivel joint propels its 40 riders back and forth, offering a breathtaking view of the world below.

The ride features an octagonal rotating center with eight arms. Each arm hosts a group of seats, with five seats in each group, resulting in an impressive total capacity of 40 riders. Each passenger enjoys an individual seat, secured by an over-the- shoulder restraint.

First debuting in 2018 at Six Flags Magic Mountain, the Discovery Giga 40 has redefined the thrill experience, elevating riders higher and faster than ever before.

Ramon Rosario, Zamperla’s Director of Sales, commented on the opening: “This is a further demonstration of the long-standing collaboration between the Six Flags group and Zamperla. This is an exceptional and spectacular ride, capable of attracting the attention of park visitors from afar. We are excited to see the reactions of thrill seekers.”

Zamperla invites thrill-seekers and amusement park enthusiasts to visit Six Flags Great America and experience the unparalleled excitement of the Sky Striker.