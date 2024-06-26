Six Flags unmasks Fright Fest Extreme

ARLINGTON, Texas — Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company and largest operator of water parks in North America, unveils Fright Fest Extreme – presented by SNICKERS, featuring an expansive lineup of terrifying horror franchises ahead of the brand’s highly anticipated annual event. Beginning September 7, thrill-seekers and horror enthusiasts are invited to immerse themselves in the pulse-pounding excitement and terror that only Fright Fest can deliver with Six Flags’ largest investment and expansion yet.

This year, Fright Fest returns with a vengeance and goes EXTREME. Visitors to Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey and Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles will step into a world where nightmarish creatures inspired by legendary horror brands come to life with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures’ SAW franchise, Netflix’s Stranger Things and Army of the Dead, Warner Bros. Discovery’s The Conjuring, Annabelle and The Nun, and Legendary Entertainment’s Trick ‘r Treat. Guests at Six Flags Great Adventure will also be treated to a new experience from Netflix and Legendary Entertainment’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) while visitors to Six Flags Mexico will have access to a special exclusive maze based on Dceased, the bestselling comic series from DC Comics.

“For over 30 years, Fright Fest has been haunting the thrills-and-chills season like no other, and this year we are turning things upside down with a huge array of amazing horror franchises,” said Edithann Ramey, “Chief Fright Officer” of Six Flags. “We take pride in offering the best experiences and are committed to innovating our parks each and every year to provide the most frightful memories for our guests. Our themed-haunted experiences, scare zones and harrowing creatures lurking around every corner are sure to deliver extreme frights and unexpected surprises.”

RWS Global, the world’s largest full-service provider of live moments, including visitor attractions and experiences, will once again work exclusively with Six Flags and their studio partners on all creative and production aspects of these authentic adaptations.

“We are excited to elevate and expand our relationship with Six Flags for another season of Fright Fest. As their exclusive partner for spine-chilling moments, RWS Global will leverage our unique expertise in delivering premium, best-in-class spooky Halloween experiences for guests at Six Flags parks across the country,” said Ryan Stana, Chairman & CEO, RWS Global.

Details of this year’s new attractions include:

The SAW Franchise – Celebrate the20th anniversary of SAW with an all-new experience honoring the franchise’s legacy of terror by plunging guests into the depths of Jigsaw’s twisted mind. Guests will endure torturous trials and come face to face with some of John Kramer’s most diabolical contraptions before time runs out.

The Conjuring Universe – Strap in for a tour of the Warrens’ most hair-raising and gruesome cases including those that inspired The Conjuring, Annabelle and The Nun. In each realm, encounters with cursed artifacts make you the target of the conjuring.

Stranger Things – Guests will be able to step into the popular Netflix series through this new immersive maze…stay tuned for more details.

Army of the Dead – The City of Las Vegas is under lockdown following a recent viral outbreakand survivors must look for an escape while battling the undead.

Trick ‘r Treat – Enter a dark and twisted candy trail nightmare on a jack-o-lantern-lit path of supernatural encounters which tap into your deepest fears. With Sam, the infamous Spirit of Halloween, as your guide, learn the rules of the spooky holiday before entering a world where tricks dominate treats.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre(2022)– Guests are “cast” as visitors to Harlow on the heels of the influencers set on revitalizing the town – but their arrival leads to a stunning and deadly secret being revealed.

DCeased – Based on the #1 best selling comic series, fans enter through the Hall of Justice to find that the DC Universe has succumbed to Darkseid’s Anti-Life Equation! See the Justice League like never before, as they fight to save the Earth or end it themselves. Will you be one of the few to survive these new scares of the DC Universe?

A mix of the above mazes will also be available at additional Six Flags parks, building upon the legacy of the event’s renowned reputation as the ultimate Halloween destination across the United States and Mexico. Stay tuned for more details.

With a commitment to innovation and guest satisfaction, Six Flags continues to create memorable experiences that will keep guests coming back for more epic adventures. This year’s Fright Fest comes at an exciting time as the company has recently added dozens of new rides, attractions, and guest experiences at several parks across the nation, including the new DC Heroes and Villains Fest in Los Angeles, featuring live action shows and exclusive DC character meet and greets running weekends through August 4, and the new Savannah Sunset Resort & Spa in New Jersey, a world-class resort experience right in the middle of one of the largest guided safaris in the country.