Electric Playhouse now open on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS — Electric Playhouse, Las Vegas’ new 10,000-square-foot social gaming destination, is now open inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. Brilliantly merging the digital and physical worlds into one through dozens of motion-activated games and experiences, Electric Playhouse fosters human connection and gets visitors of all ages and interests moving.

Bringing people together through shared experiences, Electric Playhouse lures visitors off the couch and into a vibrant world where their bodies become the controllers, encouraging active play and healthy movement. Without the need for headsets or gadgets, the walls and floors inside Electric Playhouse spring to life and respond to players’ actions.

Upon arrival, guests step into a dynamic environment filled with seven different areas of physically and mentally stimulating games for solo players, pairs, groups of up to 40 and everything in between. Kiosks in each game area also allow guests to easily explore and select from a multitude of games.

Utilizing proprietary body-mapping technology and motion sensors combined with its own, original collection of games, Electric Playhouse offers an incomparably engaging and sociable gaming experience. The venue is equipped with a network of sensors that generate a real-time point cloud, enabling precise tracking of individuals and large groups throughout the facility. This volumetric data is used to create a digital twin of each guest, similar to a player inside a video game. As guests move, the walls, floors and tables react to their actions in a variety of ways, enhanced by 360-degree projection mapping that fully immerses guests in interactive games and dining experiences.

Electric Playhouse features a full collection of interactive experiences, including its most popular games such as Guacamole — a fast-paced adventure that keeps guests on their toes as they dash and dive to claim the colored tile before anyone else. Perfect for friends, family or even team building, Guacamole promises not only a blast of fun but also a healthy dose of physical activity. Players are challenged to use their speed, agility and quick thinking to win, and they might just break a sweat along the way. Additionally, Electric Playhouse offers Light Hockey. As players step on a giant, virtual air hockey table, the game intensifies as new pucks appear to ramp up the excitement. Perfect for those who love a dynamic mix of strategy and quick reflexes, Light Hockey takes the classic game to an entirely new level. Every visit to Electric Playhouse promises a new adventure with its ever-changing list of games – ensuring guests can look forward to a new experience with each return visit.

Along with its collection of exhilarating games, Electric Playhouse also features a picturesque outdoor patio, which boasts dazzling views above the heart of Las Vegas Boulevard. Later this year, the destination will also launch a full-service bar to serve guests 21 and over, making it the go-to destination for those seeking a unique and vibrant late-night atmosphere.

Also coming later this summer, Electric Playhouse will introduce its upscale themed dining experiences designed to delight culinary enthusiasts and discerning guests alike. These rotating fine dining events will feature curated menus, drink pairings, guest celebrity chefs and more, all set within a multisensory environment of motion-activated projection, light and sound.

“With our doors officially open, we’re bringing a new level of excitement and engagement to the Las Vegas Strip through active play and healthy movement,” said Brandon Garrett, chief executive officer and co-founder, Electric Playhouse. “Visitors of all ages can now discover the magic of motion-activated games and experiences while creating unforgettable memories.”

The Las Vegas location marks Electric Playhouse’s second venue, following its wildly successful original location launched in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 2021.

Electric Playhouse is located on the terrace level next to Sushi Roku at The Forum Shops, 3500 South Las Vegas Boulevard. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Visitors should check online for availability as hours may vary due to demand and private events.